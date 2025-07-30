Love Island series 12 has had plenty of couples - but who are together right now? 👀

Love Island has had plenty of couples throughout series 12.

Only one pairing has stayed together from Day 1.

But who is currently coupled-up on the ITV show?

Love Island is nearing its conclusion for another season and you might be feeling all nostalgic. The remaining couples will be starting to dream of winning the jackpot with only a handful of days left.

ITV host Maya Jama promised “more drama” this summer as the show celebrated its 10th birthday and it has certainly lived up to expectations. Only one couple has remained together from day one, meaning there has been plenty of different pairings over the previous weeks.

Remind yourself of what the couples on Love Island looked like throughout the season. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is coupled-up on Love Island now?

The show is heading into the final week of series 12 and will soon be crowning the latest winners. One couple has emerged as a frontrunner with the bookies - find out more.

The full list of the couples on Love Island right now - as of July 30 - is as follows:

Angel & Ty

Blu & Helena

Cach & Toni

Conor & Megan

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Shakira

Jamie & Yasmin

Full timeline of Love Island couples in series 12

Love Island host Maya Jama (L) with Shakira (R) | ITV

The show has had more twists and turns since it began on June 9 than you can shake a hat at. Couples have come together and broken up - while plenty of stars have left the villa already.

Take a trip down memory lane and see a full timeline of all the couples in Love Island in series 12.

Day 1

Blu & Alima

Conor & Helena

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Sophie

Megan & Tommy

Shakira & Ben

Day 4

Alima & Remell

Conor & Toni

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Helena

Megan & Tommy

Shakira & Ben

Day 8

Alima & Remell

Connor & Emily

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Helena

Megan & Tommy

Shakira & Ben

Yamin & Shea

Day 13

Alima & Remell

Ben & Yasmin

Emily & Conor

Dejon & Meg

Megan & Tommy

Shakira & Harry

Shea & Helena

Toni & Harrison

Day 19

Alima & Conor

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Shakira

Helena & Ben

Toni & Harrison

Yasmin & Giorgio

Tommy & Emily

Day 25

Conor & Yasmin

Billykiss & Giorgio

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Helena

Sharkia & Ben

Toni & Harrison

Tommy & Emily

Day 30

Billykiss & Boris

Cach & Toni

Conor & Emily

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Helena

Jamie & Yasmin

Sharkira & Ty

Lauren & Harrison

Day 35

Billykiss & Boris

Cach & Emma

Conor & Shakira

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Helena

Jamie & Yasmin

Toni & Harrison

Ty & Lauren

Day 46

Angel & Ty

Blu & Helena

Cach & Toni

Conor & Megan

Dejon & Meg

Harry & Shakira

Jamie & Yasmin

Which couple has been together the longest?

Dejon and Meg are the only couple that have remained together since Day One. They have remained as a couple at every re-coupling since the first episode aired on June 9.

Despite having remained together throughout the show, Dejon and Meg are not among the favourites to win - having had relatively long odds of 9/1 on July 28.

Cach and Toni, who first coupled up on Day 30 before re-coupling again on Day 46, are the current frontrunners. The final is due to take place on Monday, August 4.

What does the winner of Love Island get?

The winning couple will once again walk away with a joint prize pot - to be split between them. The winners will get £50,000, the same as in previous seasons.

However, beyond just the instant prize pot, Love Island can be a platform for winners (and other contestants) to launch media careers and even empires. Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are perhaps the biggest example of this - with the former recently being the subject of her own docu-series on Prime Video.

