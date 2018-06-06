When it comes to school shows there’s ‘nun’ better

Talented pupils at Grangemouth High School will be mixing sensational soul and gospel music with comedy and a dash of religion in their annual show.

Based on the hit 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film, Sister Act started this week and will run daily at 7pm in the school’s assembly hall tonight, Thursday and Friday.

It tells the tale of the redemption of lounge singer Deloris, who goes on the run after witnessing her mobster boyfriend killing an employee and finds an unlikely hiding place in a convent under the witness protection program.

Along with offering her sanctuary, the convent also gives Deloris a new purpose in life as she makes friends with the nuns and turns them into a hip swinging choir who gain recognition for their performances.

However, the success of the choir draws attention to Deloris and puts her new calling – and her life – in danger.

It all adds up to some heavenly fun and songs all the way at Grangemouth High folks.