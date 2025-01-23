Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The date for the final of The Traitors has been confirmed 🚨

The Traitors just two episodes left in series three

A winner for 2025 will soon be crowned - but will they be faithful or a traitor.

The date of the final has been confirmed - and it is just over 24 hours away.

Fans of The Traitors will discover who is the winner of season three in just over 24 hours. After making a blockbuster return this January, the BBC show is set to come to an end this week.

The viewing figures for the beloved series have been eye-watering, with the Beeb revealing that the first episode of the season has been watched by over 10 million viewers. The Traitors is now about to start its final batch of episodes.

Who will win, Traitor or Faithful? The Traitors s3 Claudia Winkleman and the class of 2025. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert, Cody Burridge

When is the final of The Traitors season three?

The latest series of the BBC show kicked-off the year on January 1 2025. It has aired three episodes each week ever since that date, broadcasting on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

However it is about to come to an end in a matter of days. The final week is about to start on BBC One and iPlayer tonight (January 22) and a winner will be crowned on Friday (January 24) night.

The Traitors fans warned not to get caught out by the final

Aside from the first two episodes of the season - which aired on January 1 and 2 - the show has been broadcast at 9pm on BBC One. This will remain the case for the episodes on January 22 and 23.

However, the bumper final will start at the earlier time of 8.30pm on Friday January 24. It will be followed directly on BBC One by The Traitors: Uncloaked at 9.40pm - with the 10pm news pushed back to 10.25pm.

Who do you think will win The Traitors? Will the faithfuls manage to catch the traitors this year - or will one of the traitors follow in Harry’s footsteps. Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].