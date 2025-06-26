Netflix is about to release Squid Game season three - but when exactly can you watch it? 🚨

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squid Game’s final season is almost here.

For one last time - are you ready to play the games?

But when exactly will the final episodes be released?

Months after that dramatic cliffhanger, Squid Game’s final season is almost here and it promises to break our hearts again. The blockbuster Netflix hit returned on Boxing Day 2024 after more than three years.

Player 456’s quest to bring an end to the titular games will come to a thrilling - and tragic - conclusion this week. The gap between the second and third seasons has been much shorter mercifully and it is almost over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the mastermind behind Squid Game - Hwang Dong-hyuk - is promising a brutal end to the show. The creator has warned that the show will not have a happy ending. He told The Guardian : “People like a happy ending. I’m like that too. But some stories, by nature, can’t have one.”

But when exactly can you watch the final series? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Squid Game season 3 out on Netflix?

First look at Squid Game season 2. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

The third and final series of the smash hit blockbuster dystopian show is set to land on the streaming service tomorrow (June 27). It comes just over six months after the second season came out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a mammoth three year wait for Squid Game to return - barring the spin-off reality show in 2023 - the turnaround this time has been much quicker. The Netflix show filmed season two and three back-to-back, allowing for the shorter gap this time around.

What time is Squid Game season 3 out on Netflix?

The streaming giant has been remarkably consistent when it comes to the time that it releases shows and movies onto its service. It only ever really deviates in the case of live programming - such as sporting events.

Netflix puts out its original programmes at 8am GMT - so you can wake up and not have to worry about dodging spoilers. For viewers in Europe it will be released at 9am CEST.

If you are on the other side of the pond, Squid Game season three will come out at 3am ET/ 12am PT in America - depending on which side of the country you live in. All episodes in the final season will be released at once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.