What’s on — September 7 onwards

There’s a lot going on in the region over the next week or so, here’s our round-up.

Friday, September 7

Film

Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 7.45pm)

Music

MacFloyd: Everything Under the Sun will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Sing Along at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Saturday, September 8

Literature

Chatterbooks will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Children

Lego Club takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Film

Sgt Stubby: An Unlikely Hero will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Christopher Robin will be screen at the Hippodrime, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Music

Don Taylor sings live at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

The Prairie Star Country and Western Club hosts the Lorraine McMillan Band at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Sunday, September 9

Film

Sgt Stubby: An Unlikely Hero will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, September 10

Literature

Storytime will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Film

Sgt Stubby: An Unlikely Hero will be screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, September 11

Literature

Storytime will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Bookbug will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

Bookbug will take place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Music

The Kilkennys will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Quiz

Stables stumpers quiz night and finger buffet takes place at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Wednesday, September 12

Literature

A Bookbug session will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

A Bookbug session will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

RSC Live: The Merry Wives of Windsor will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Thursday, September 13

Literature

A Bookbug session will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Crafts

Crafternoon will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Film

Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Comedy

Jason Manford: Muddle Class will be raising chuckles at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, September 14

Literature

A Bookbug session will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Bookbug session will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Musid

Classic Music Live! has has Quattro MacJazz playing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 8pm)

Saturday, September 15

Children

Build the Antonine Wall in Lego at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Literature

Chatterbooks: The Antonine Wall in Bo’ness will take place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Luis and the Aliens will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Lodger will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

History

Michael Nicholson will give a talk at Kinneil Museum, Duchess Anne Cottages, Bo’ness (2pm)

Music

Cloudbustig: 40 Years of Kate Bush will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Nature

A Batwalk with Batability takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (7.45pm)

Sunday, September 16

Film

Luis and the Aliens will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 7.30pm)

Music

RANT will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)