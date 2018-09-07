What’s on — September 7 onwards

There’s a lot going on in the region over the next week or so, here’s our round-up.
Friday, September 7
Film
Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 7.45pm)
Music
MacFloyd: Everything Under the Sun will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Karaoke
Sing Along at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)
Saturday, September 8
Literature
Chatterbooks will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Children
Lego Club takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
Film
Sgt Stubby: An Unlikely Hero will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Christopher Robin will be screen at the Hippodrime, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Music
Don Taylor sings live at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)
The Prairie Star Country and Western Club hosts the Lorraine McMillan Band at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)
Sunday, September 9
Film
Sgt Stubby: An Unlikely Hero will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)
Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, September 10
Literature
Storytime will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)
Film
Sgt Stubby: An Unlikely Hero will be screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Tuesday, September 11
Literature
Storytime will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
Bookbug will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
Bookbug will take place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)
Music
The Kilkennys will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Quiz
Stables stumpers quiz night and finger buffet takes place at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)
Wednesday, September 12
Literature
A Bookbug session will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)
A Bookbug session will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Storytime will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Storytime will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)
Film
RSC Live: The Merry Wives of Windsor will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)
Thursday, September 13
Literature
A Bookbug session will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Storytime will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)
Crafts
Crafternoon will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)
Film
Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Comedy
Jason Manford: Muddle Class will be raising chuckles at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Friday, September 14
Literature
A Bookbug session will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
A Bookbug session will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)
Musid
Classic Music Live! has has Quattro MacJazz playing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 8pm)
Saturday, September 15
Children
Build the Antonine Wall in Lego at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Literature
Chatterbooks: The Antonine Wall in Bo’ness will take place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)
Film
Luis and the Aliens will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
The Lodger will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
History
Michael Nicholson will give a talk at Kinneil Museum, Duchess Anne Cottages, Bo’ness (2pm)
Music
Cloudbustig: 40 Years of Kate Bush will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Nature
A Batwalk with Batability takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (7.45pm)
Sunday, September 16
Film
Luis and the Aliens will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)
Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 7.30pm)
Music
RANT will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)