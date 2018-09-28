What’s on — September 28 onwards

Whether you’d like to take part in some arts and crafts, enjoy a leisurely read or take in a film or a show, there’s a raft of activities going on across Falkirk district over the next week or so.

Friday, September 28

Film

C’est la Vie! will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Hearts Beat Loud is to be shown at the same venue (8pm)

Theatre

The Amy Winehouse Experience: AKA Lioness featuring TV’s Stars in Their Eyes finalist Emma Wright as the star will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Stables sing along takes place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Saturday, September 29

Music

Mickee Blitz will perform his glam rock cabaret at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Diane Fields will be singing live at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Nature

Try some of the food on offer during a Nature’s Harvest event at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)

Books

Chatterbooks sessions for little ones will be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)

Lego

A Build the Antonine Wall in Lego event will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

A Saturday Lego Club is to take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Incredibles 2 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

C’est la Vie! will be screened at the same venue (2.30pm)

Silent comedy The General is to be shown at the venue (7.30pm)

Theatre

Evergreen: A Tribute to Barbara Streisand is to be performed at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, September 30

Theatre

Funbox Presents Dinosaur Safari is heading to Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk for two performances (1pm and 3.30pm)

Film

Incredibles 2 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Hearts Beat Loud is to be shown at the same venue (4.30pm)

C’est la Vie! will be screened at the venue (7.30pm)

Music

Callendar House Sunday Concerts starring The Falkirk Traditional Music Project bands will be held at Callendar House, Falkirk (2pm)

Monday, October 1

Expedition

A canyoning day will set off from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9am)

Books

Storytime clubs will meet at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am) and Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

An evening reading group will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Film

C’est la Vie! will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, October 2

Quiz

Stables stumpers featuring a free finger buffet will take place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Walk

An established ramble for those who enjoy easy strolls will set off from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9.15am)

Books

A Storytime class will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Bookbug sessions will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

A daytime reading group will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Crafts

Knit and Knatter classes will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm) and Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, October 3

Books

Bookbug sessions are to be held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am), Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am) and Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Storytime classes will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

A daytime reading group will meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)

Film

Hearts Beat Loud is to be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, October 4

Books

A Bookbug class will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

A Storytime event will be held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Chatterbooks classes will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (3.30pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (4pm)

Crafts

A Crafternoon workshop is taking place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)