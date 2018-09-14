What’s on — September 14 onwards

There’s a host of upcoming film, literature, crafts and children’s events taking place in the region.
Friday, September 14
Film
Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 8pm)
Saturday, September 15
Children
Have a go at building the Antonine Wall in Lego at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Literature
Chatterbooks: The Antonine Wall in Bo’ness will take place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)
Film
Luis and the Aliens will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
The Lodger will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
History
Michael Nicholson will give a talk at Kinneil Museum, Duchess Anne Cottages, Bo’ness (2pm)
Music
Cloudbusting: 40 Years of Kate Bush will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Nature
A Batwalk with Batability takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (7.45pm)
Sunday, September 16
Film
Luis and the Aliens will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)
Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 7.30pm)
Music
RANT will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)
Monday, September 17
Literature
Storytime takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)
Film
Hurricane will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Tuesday, September 18
Literature
Storytime will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)
Wednesday, September 19
Literature
A Bookbug session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Storytime will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Storytime will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)
Film
Hurricane will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
History
A talk on recent archaeological work in Falkirk District by Geoff Bailey takes place at Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Comedy
Iain Stirling: U OK HUN? X will be raising chuckles at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)
Thursday, September 20
Literature
A Bookbug Session will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Storytime will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)
An Afternoon with Ann Cleeves – the best selling author of BBC’s Shetland series takes place at Falkirk Library (1.45pm)
Crafts
A Crafternoon session takes place in Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)
Film
Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Friday, September 21
Literature
A Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)
Film
Cold War will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 7.30pm)
Nature
Badger Watch takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (7.15pm)
Saturday, September 22
Film
Shorts for Wee Ones will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Scratch ‘n’ Sniff: Wallace and Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Cold War will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
History
The Building a Roman World workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (2pm)
Sunday, September 23
Film
Shorts for Wee Ones will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm)
Cold War will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 7.30pm)
Theatre
McLuckie’s Line by Martin Travers and Martin Docherty will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)