What’s on — September 14 onwards

There’s a host of upcoming film, literature, crafts and children’s events taking place in the region.

Friday, September 14

Film

Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 8pm)

Saturday, September 15

Children

Have a go at building the Antonine Wall in Lego at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Literature

Chatterbooks: The Antonine Wall in Bo’ness will take place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Luis and the Aliens will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Lodger will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

History

Michael Nicholson will give a talk at Kinneil Museum, Duchess Anne Cottages, Bo’ness (2pm)

Music

Cloudbusting: 40 Years of Kate Bush will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Nature

A Batwalk with Batability takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (7.45pm)

Sunday, September 16

Film

Luis and the Aliens will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 7.30pm)

Music

RANT will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Monday, September 17

Literature

Storytime takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Film

Hurricane will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, September 18

Literature

Storytime will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, September 19

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

Hurricane will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

History

A talk on recent archaeological work in Falkirk District by Geoff Bailey takes place at Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Comedy

Iain Stirling: U OK HUN? X will be raising chuckles at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Thursday, September 20

Literature

A Bookbug Session will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

An Afternoon with Ann Cleeves – the best selling author of BBC’s Shetland series takes place at Falkirk Library (1.45pm)

Crafts

A Crafternoon session takes place in Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Film

Hurricane will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Friday, September 21

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Film

Cold War will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 7.30pm)

Nature

Badger Watch takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (7.15pm)

Saturday, September 22

Film

Shorts for Wee Ones will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Scratch ‘n’ Sniff: Wallace and Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Cold War will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

History

The Building a Roman World workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (2pm)

Sunday, September 23

Film

Shorts for Wee Ones will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm)

Cold War will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 7.30pm)

Theatre

McLuckie’s Line by Martin Travers and Martin Docherty will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)