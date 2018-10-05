What’s on — October 5 onwards

Whether you’d like to take part in some arts and crafts, enjoy a leisurely read or take in a film or a show, there’s a raft of activities going on across Falkirk district over the next week or so.

Friday, October 5

Film

The Children Act will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Music

Falkirk Tryst Orchestra perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6.45pm)

Saturday, October 6

Construction

Big Lego Fairytale Build takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Literature

Chatterbooks takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

A Gaelic Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Mariner bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Film

The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

The Children Act will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

Mr Rock ‘n’ Roll Glenn Tyler will be playing live at the Bukharah, Vicar Street, Falkirk (9.30pm)

Joe Allison will be playing live at the Acoustic Cafe, Melville Lane, Falkirk (7pm)

The Spirit of Bad Company and Free will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Pacifico will be playing live for the Prairie Star Country and Western Club, Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Sunday, October 7

Film

The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Gregory’s Girl will be shown at the Hippodrome Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm)

The Children Act will be shown at the Hipporome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

The Bohemians Live: Queen’s Greatest Hits will perform at Falkirk Town Hall West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, October 8

Literature

Storytime will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Film

Children Act will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, October 9

Literature

Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Film

The Importance of Being Ernest will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.15pm)

Wednesday, October 10

Literature

A Bookbug session will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

A Bookbug session will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

A Bookbug session will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

The Children Act will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, October 11

Literature

A Bookbug session will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Denzil Merick Author Event takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (3pm)

Crafts

Crafternoon takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Film

Gregory’s Girl with director Bill Forsyth will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Comedy

Scott Gibson: Anywhere But Here will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Friday, October 12

Literature

A Bookbug session will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

A Bookbug session will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Blackkklansman will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, October 13

Literature

Chatterbooks takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Construction

Lego Club takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Music

Stars of Irish Country will peform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, October 14

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm and 4.30pm)