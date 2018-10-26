What’s on — October 26 onwards

There’s a range of events coming up in the region. Here is our rundown:

Friday, October 26

Film

The Wife will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm)

The Exorcist will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, October 27

Children

A pumpkin hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (10am)

Literature

Chatterbooks will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Chatterbooks will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)

Construction

Lego Club will take place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Saturday Lego Club will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Music

Adele tribute act Lyndsey Shields will perform at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Film

Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

The Exorcist will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (9.30pm)

Sunday, October 28

Children

A pumpkin hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (10am)

Film

Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

The Wife will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, October 29

Literature

Storytime will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Film

The Wife will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Crafts

Revive Falkirk Craft Sessions will take place in Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm, 3.15pm and 6pm)

Tuesday, October 30

Literature

Storytime will take place in Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place in Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place in Slamannan Library, High Street Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, October 31

Literaure

A Bookbug session takes place in Meadowbank Library, Steven- son Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

A Bookbug session takes place in Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place in Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes place in Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

The Wife will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, November 1

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime takes place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Chatterbooks takes place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (3.30pm)

Chatterbooks takes place in Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (4pm)

Crafts

Crafternoon takes place in Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Film/Theatre

NTY Live: Allelujah (Encore) will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, November 2

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes places place in Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Film

Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 8pm)

Saturday, November 3

Literature

Chatterbooks will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Construction

Lego Club will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Film

House with a Clock in its Walls will be screened at the Hippoorome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Local Hero will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Anna and the Apocalypse will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, November 4

Film

House with a Clock in its Walls will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)

Music

Charlie Landsborough will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)