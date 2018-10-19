What’s on — October 19 onwards

There’s a lot going on in the region to keep all of the family entertained.

Friday, October 19

Film

Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm)

King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, October 20

Construction

Lego Club Monster special will take place at Grangemouth Library, Hope Street, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Film

Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, October 21

Expedition

A Western Cairngorms Camping Trip will set off from Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (6am)

Film

Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, October 22

Games

Brilliant Board Games will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Literature

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Tuesday, October 23

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Musical

Project Theatre presents Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Wednesday, October 24

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

Funnygirl – The Musical (Encore) will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Musical

Project Theatre presents Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Thursday, October 25

Literature

A Bookbug class will run at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

A Storytime class will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

A Chatterbooks class will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (4pm)

An Evening Reading Group will meet at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Homework

Homework clubs for primary and secondary pupils will be held at both Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (5.30pm)

Film

King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Theatre

The Dolls: Dragged Up, suitable for those over the age of 16, returns to Falkirk Town Hall Theatre (7.30pm)

Friday, October 26

Halloween

A pumpkin hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)

A broomstick-making masterclass will be held at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (12pm)

Literature

Bookbug classes will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am) and Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Storytime club will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

A Daytime Reading Group will meet at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Film

The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm)

To mark Halloween, the same venue will then screen The Exorcist (8pm)

Saturday, October 27

Halloween

A pumpkin hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)

Literature

Chatterbooks events will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)

Lego

A Lego Club will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am) and Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Sunday, October 28

Halloween

A pumpkin hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)