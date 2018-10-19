What’s on — October 19 onwards

There’s a lot going on in the region to keep all of the family entertained.
Friday, October 19
Film
Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm)
King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Saturday, October 20
Construction
Lego Club Monster special will take place at Grangemouth Library, Hope Street, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Film
Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)
King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Sunday, October 21
Expedition
A Western Cairngorms Camping Trip will set off from Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (6am)
Film
Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm and 4.30pm)
King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Monday, October 22
Games
Brilliant Board Games will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)
Film
King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Literature
Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)
Tuesday, October 23
Literature
A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)
Musical
Project Theatre presents Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Wednesday, October 24
Literature
A Bookbug session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)
Film
Funnygirl – The Musical (Encore) will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)
Musical
Project Theatre presents Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Thursday, October 25
Literature
A Bookbug class will run at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
A Storytime class will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)
A Chatterbooks class will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (4pm)
An Evening Reading Group will meet at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)
Homework
Homework clubs for primary and secondary pupils will be held at both Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (5.30pm)
Film
King of Thieves will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Theatre
The Dolls: Dragged Up, suitable for those over the age of 16, returns to Falkirk Town Hall Theatre (7.30pm)
Friday, October 26
Halloween
A pumpkin hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)
A broomstick-making masterclass will be held at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (12pm)
Literature
Bookbug classes will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am) and Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
A Storytime club will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)
A Daytime Reading Group will meet at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)
Film
The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm)
To mark Halloween, the same venue will then screen The Exorcist (8pm)
Saturday, October 27
Halloween
A pumpkin hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)
Literature
Chatterbooks events will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)
Lego
A Lego Club will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am) and Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)
Film
Smallfoot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)
Sunday, October 28
Halloween
A pumpkin hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)