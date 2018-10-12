What’s on — October 12 onwards

There’s lots going on in Falkirk district over the next week or so, here’s our round-up.

Friday, October 12

Music

Jean-Selim Abdelmoula will give a piano recital for Classic Music Live! Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Blackkklansman will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, October 13

Literature

Chatterbooks takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Construction

Lego Club takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Music

Stars of Irish Country will peform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, October 14

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

Blackkklansman will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Children

Little Red Riding Hood will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm)

Theatre

Ae Fond Kiss will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, October 15

Exercise

An October Holidays Penguins session will be held at Polmonthill Snowsports Centre (10am)

An October Holidays Polar Bears class will take place at the same venue (11am)

A Ski Level 3-5 session will run at the venue (12pm) as will a Ski Level 6 + 7 (1pm)

A Ski Level 1 + 2 class will be held at the venue (2pm) and so too will a class for Ski Level 8+ (2.30pm)

Literature

A Storytime class will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am) and Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

An Evening Reading Group will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir (6.30pm)

Games

A Brilliant Board Games offering both classics and new versions for youngsters aged five and up will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, October 16

Literature

Falkirk Libraries Audiobook Club meets at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Falkirk (10am)

A Storytime session will run at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir (10.30am)

Bookbug sessions will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Games

A Brilliant Board Games offering both classics and new versions for youngsters aged five and up will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Crafts

Knit and Knatter group meetings will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm) and Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, October 17

Literature

Bookbug classes will run at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am), Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am) and Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir (10.30am)

Storytime clubs will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Games

A Brilliant Board Games offering both classics and new versions for youngsters aged five and up will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Thursday, October 18

Literature

A Bookbug class will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

A Storytime club is being held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Crafts

A Crafternoon workshop is being held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

An Autumn Arts and Crafts event will give participants a chance to create art based on apples, red leaves, orange pumpkins, spooks and scarecrows at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)

A Knit and Knatter group will gather at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (2pm)

Gaming

A Digital Builders session for seven to 12-year-olds will take place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (3pm)

Film

Smallfoot will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm)

Blackkklansman is to be screened at the same venue later that day (7.30pm)