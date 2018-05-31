What’s On Listings – May 31 onwards

Check out what’s happening across Fife in the coming weeks with our weekly listings guide.

Music

Thursday, May 31

Open mic night, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy.

Friday, June 1

Latitude56, The Harbour View, Kinghorn.

No1Sun, O’Connell’s, Kirkcaldy.

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, June 2

The Chiels, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

The Columbos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy.

So Driven, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy.

Tongue and Groove, KUSI Club.

Guitars and Beats for Marguerite – Murray Torrance, Calum James, Heroine and Danny Holland, The Penny Farthing, Kirkcaldy.

Guitars and Beats for Marguerite – Saus & The Secret Soulmates, Kamihamiha and Rise of the Fallen, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy.

Sunday, June 3

Guitars and Beats for Marguerite – Haptic, Uncle Hack, Oskar Braves, Black Mirror, Burn The Maps, Kamihamiha, The Von Zillaz, The Jook Joints, Gay Panic Defence and Messed Up Youth, Society, Kirkcaldy.

Guitars and Beats for Marguerite – Aaron Vaughan, Joe Mac Fisher, Sandy Powers, Target 13, Pete & Raz Docherty, Blitzkrieg Bob and Danny Holland, The Penny Farthing, Kirkcaldy.

Guitars and Beats for Marguerite, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy.

Lynne Karaoke, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Looking Ahead

Open mic and talent night, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on June 7.

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on June 8.

Simply Mo, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 9.

No1 Sun, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on June 9.

Jay Silver is at the Railway Club, Kirkcaldy, on June 9.

Hunky Dory, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 9.

Open mic afternoon, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on June 10.

Q the Music, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on June 16.

Little Big Sound, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 16.

Sphere, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 17.

Open mic and talent night, The Greenside Venue, Leslie on June 21.

Open mic and talent night, Potter About Cafe, Burntisland on June 22.

No1 Sun, The Stanes Bar and Grill, Glenrothes on June 23.

Street Life, The Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy on June 23.

Crocodile Shoes, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 23.

No1Sun, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on June 29.

Project 6, Novar Bar, Kirkcaldy on June 30.

Streets Ahead, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on June 30.

Lionel Richie Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 1.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

The Beat, with Dave Wakeling, are at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on June 12.

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

No1Sun, The Otters Head, Glenrothes on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Silverburn Festival – Root System, The Catch 22s, Break The Butterfly, Healthy Minds Collapse, Oskar Braves, Saus & The Secret Soulmates, Burn The Maps, Gentlemen Jackals, Blind Summit, Sirens, Monsters on Movie Posters, Mark Frail, Luke McLaren, Splendid Suns and Robert Kilmurray, Silverburn Park, Leven on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

No1Sun, The Penny Farthing, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Silverburn Festival – Sauza Kings, Moonlight Zoo, Smokestacks, Crimedesk, Groucho Underdog, The Decrees, 13 Tombs, Buzzards of Babylon, Messed Up Youth, Amy Lou and the Marine Biologists, The Von Zillaz, Saus & Mandy, 3’s A Crowd, Stan Linen and The Jook Joints, Silverburn Park, Leven on July 29.

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Live on the Links – The Signals, Troops of Tomorrow, Easy Ride, The Wizards of Progg, Tonka, The Jook Joints, Ray Kelly and the Bad Boys, Howling Al and Julia Marshall, Burntisland Links on August 11.

Rock the Rovers Weekender, Styx, Kirkcaldy on August 24-26.

Ocean Colour Scheme, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on August 25.

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Dirty Harry, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on October 27.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

May 31. Stacie Collins; Jun 1 & 2. Mama Genesis; 3. John Otway; 16. Ralph McTell and Wizz Jones; Aug 3-4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; 6. Charlie Dore; 7-8. Creedence Clearwater Review; 9. Curved Air; 12. Man; 14. Elephant Sessions; 15. Gerry Jablonski; 16. Delta Moon; 20. Cara; 22. A Foreigners Journey; 23. Sinnerboy; Oct 12. Roddy Woomble; 17. Voodoo Room; 19-20. Skinny Molly; 21-22. Andy Fairweather Low; 25. Marrakesh Express; 26. The Muffin Men; 28. Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy

May 31. Kyle Carey.

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

May 31. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 2-3. YMTS – Honk! Jr; 8. Counterfeit 60s; 8. Wizard School (Murder Mystery); 9. Jango Starr; 9. The Absolute Jam; 14-16. YMTS – Made in Dagenham; 16. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Michael Hurley, Phill Jupitus and Siobhan Wilson; 18. NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time (Encore) (12A); 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 14. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Carl Stone, Thomas McCarthy, Pictish Trail; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; 25. Something in the Air – Spatz and Co; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok; Sep 8. Peter Pan and Captain Cook; 8.Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 14. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 15. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 15. Sarah Jayne’s Dolly Tribute Show; 20. Filip Berneert and Enrique Simon; 29. Acoustic Sting; Oct 3. Brigitte Beratra;s Babelfish; 12. Dorec-A-Bella; 13. The Commitment Brothers; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

May 31. Acoustic Eagles; Jun 2. The Wizard of Oz; 2. North Sea Gas; 16. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 16. Paul Thorpe as Elvis; 16. Main Street Blues; 27. Danny Bhoy; 29. Simon Brett Band; 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 6. The Doomed Groom (Murder Mystery); 13. Fastlove; 14. The UB40 Experience; 21. The Commitment Brothers; 27. Counterfeit 60s; 28. Middle of Summer (Murder Mystery); 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; 29. The Giant’s Loo Roll; Aug 3. Keepin It Country; 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; Sep 3. G4 Live; 7. Gillebride MacMillan; 15. The Highlander Fling; Oct 5. The Police Sting Show; 9. Leo Sayer; 12. Queen II; 27. Electric 80s.

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

Jun 1. The Wizard of Oz; 2. The Marley Experience; 3. Holy Moly and the Crackers; 7. Tom Stade; 8. Dorec-A-Belle; 9. Electric 80s; 10. Jango Starr – One Man Shoe; 17. Carnegie Youth Theatre Revue: On Broadway; 21-23. Dunfermline Dramatic Society – A Bunch of Amateurs; 29. The Rising; 30. The Straits UK; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Fred Macaulay; 14. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 27. Mamma Mia Singalong; Aug 4. Glitter and Grind Revue; 11. The Scottish Pink Floyd; 25. Solid Gold 70s Show; 31. Sinatra and Me; Sep 1. Mata Hari Female Spy; 12. Jason Donovan; 15. Evergreen; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; 29. Bwani Junction; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 19. Frankie’s Guys; 27. Guns or Roses..

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

May 29 - Jun 2. LADAMA presents The Wizard of Oz; May 29. Holy Moly and the Crackers; Jun 9. Treasure Hunt; 9. Counterfeit 60s; 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly; 30. Lochgelly Youth – One Night Only; Jul 7. Captain Cauliflower and Marvin the Mischievious Moose; 7. The Establishment – Eton Mess; 7. Mrs Peacock’s Feathers (Murder Mystery); Aug 17. Jersey Notes; 18. Counterfeit 70s; 23-25. Lochgelly Youth – The Addams Family; Aug 31. Mata Hari Female Spy; Sep 15. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 22. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 28. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Jun 2. Magic of Motown; 9. Marti Pellow; 19. Lance Ellington featuring Susan Doyle; Jul 22. Sarah Millican; Aug 31. Quadrophenia Live; Sept 1. Some Guys Have All the Luck; 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 6. An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 8. 51 Shades of Maggie; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 3-6. West Side Story; 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 17-18. Dinosaur World: Live; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; 26. Nathan Carter; 27. Jason Byrne; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 17. The Dolls; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 23. Daniel Sloss; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Jun 17. Coco (PG), 11:00; Jun 27. The Post (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30; Jun 28. Darkest Hour (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30.

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

Avengers: Infinity War 2D (12A), Fri 13:00, 14:00, 16:20, 17:20, 19:40, 20:40; Sat-Tue 10:50, 13:00, 14:00, 16:20, 17:20, 19:40, 20:40; Wed-Thu 13:40, 17:00, 20:20.

Book Club (12A), Fri-Thu 12:30, 15:10, 17:40, 20:10.

Deadpool 2 (15), Fri-Tue 12:45, 14:00, 15:30, 17:30, 18:30, 19:20, 20:20, 21:20; Wed-Thu 11:50, 14:50, 17:50, 20:50.

I Feel Pretty (12A), Fri-Mon 20:30.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2D (12A), Wed 00:05 (subtitled), 12:00, 13:00, 15:00, 16:00, 18:00, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 21:00; Thu 12:00 (subtitled), 13:00, 15:15, 16:00, 18:15, 19:00, 20:00, 21:15.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 3D (12A), Wed 00:05, 11:15, 13:30, 14:15, 16:30, 17:15, 20:30; Thu 11:15, 13:45, 14:15, 16:45, 17:15, 19:45, 20:30.

Oscar Wilde Season Live: An Ideal Husband (12A), Tue 19:15.

Sherlock Gnomes 2D (U), Fri 13:20, 15:40, 18:00; Sat-Sun 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 13:20, 15:40, 18:00; Mon 11:00, 13:20, 15:40, 18:00; Tue 12:00, 14:20, 16:45; Wed-Thu 12:45, 17:45.

Show Dogs (PG), Fri 12:20, 14:40, 17:00; Sat-Mon 10:00, 12:20, 14:40, 17:00; Tue 10:00, 12:20, 14:40 (subtitled), 17:00; Wed-Thu 15:15.

Solo: A Star Wars Story 2D (12A), Fri 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:45, 16:45, 17:50, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00; Sat-Sun & Tue 10:15, 11:15, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:45, 16:45, 17:50, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00; Mon 10:15, 11:15, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:45, 16:45, 17:50, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00 (subtitled); Wed-Thu 13:50, 16:20, 17:20, 19:40, 20:40.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (12A), Fri & Mon-Tue 11:15; Sat-Sun 12:00.

Kids’ Club – Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat-Tue 10:15.

Silver Screen – Finding Your Feet (12A), Wed 14:00, Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen – Lady Bird (15), Wed 11:00; Thu 14:00.

Newbies – Solo: A Star Wars Story 2D (12A), Wed 10:40.

GET ON THE LIST!

If you are staging a gig or an event in Fife, let us know and we will include it in our comprehensive listings!

Simply email your details to ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk.