What’s On Listings – May 31 onwards

With a range of film, music, theatre and activity events taking place throughout the Falkirk district there’s something to keep the whole family entertained this week.

Thursday, May 31

Playgroup

An Appy Playgroup which enables young children to get hands on with educational technology will meet at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Class

A Get Digital Basic ICT session focused on email systems is set to be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (2pm)

Music

A Beatlemania show featuring more than 40 classic hits by The Beatles is taking place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, June 1

Activity

A group of explorers will leave for the Glen Etive Munros Ben Starav and Glas Beheinn Mhor from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Books

A children’s bookbug club which places an emphasis on songs and rhymes is set to meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Music

Another Bookbug session will take place in Falkirk at the town’s library on Hope Street (10.30am)

Film

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society, a story of love, friendship and friends lost, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Music

A Michael Jackson tribute performance — King of Pop, The Legend Continues — will begin at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street (7.30pm)

Music

The Lewis Hamilton Band will deliver a two-hour show of rock blues at the Dreadnought Rock, King Street, Bathgate (8pm)

Saturday, June 2

Music

Prairie Star Country and Western Club will host Rocking Horse at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Activity

A two-day camping trip to the Lochaber Hills will tick off nine Munros and will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (6am)

Club

A Lego club will give seven to 12-year-olds a chance to demonstrate what they can create with building blocks at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Event

Those responsible for keeping the Falkirk district safe will lay on a series of public displays during Emergency Services Day at the Helix Park, Falkirk (11am)

Event

Carron and Carronshore Gala Day

takes place at Gairdoch Park, Carronshore (11am to 6pm)

Event

Grahamston Gala Day offers a host of activities at Victoria Park, Grahamston (11.15am to 6pm)

Film

The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Event

Enjoy a two-hour afternoon tea of sandwiches, cakes and scones on board a steam train from Bo’ness to Manuel, leaving from Bo’ness and Kinneil railway station (1pm)

Sunday, June 3

Activity

A mountain scramble up the north buttress of Buachaille Etive Mor will depart from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Film

An autism-friendly version of The Greatest Showman will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Monday, June 4

Books

A Storytime group for little ones will meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Books

A brand new teen book club for 13 to 18-year-olds is to meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (4.15pm)

Books

Falkirk Library Reading Group is also meeting that night at the same venue to discuss its book of the month (6.30pm)

Music

Keen musicians can take their instruments or just their vocal chords along to an open session of Stirling Folk Club held at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Crafts

A knitting club for adults will resume at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Tuesday, June 5

Walking

A walk for the elderly which is no more than seven miles and on easy paths will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9.30am)

Books

A Storytime group for little ones will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Books

A Bookbug club for youngsters aged up to three will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

Books

Members of a daytime reading group are invited to discuss their book of the month at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Books

A Bookbug session for children is scheduled to take place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, June 6

Books

Bookbug classes will be held at three libraries in the area — Meadowbank (10.15am), Denny (10.30am) and Larbert (10.30am)

Books

Two Storytime sessions for children will also take place, firstly at Falkirk Library (10.30am) and then at Bonnybridge Library (11am)

Books

A daytime reading group will meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)

Sport

New walking netball classes are trialling at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (11.30am)

Film

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society, a story of love, friendship and friends lost, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, June 7

Books

Youngsters can enjoy stories, songs and nursery rhymes at a Bookbug session at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Crafts

A Crafternoon event involving knitting, sewing and cross-stitching will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

A Storytime club for youngsters will be held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Books

A Chatterbooks group will get children talking about their favourite characters as they make their own games at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (4pm)

Club

Youngsters can get help with their homework at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm)

Another homework club will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (5.30pm)

Film

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Pick of the best

Books

Most requested books at Falkirk Library:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. 17th Suspect by James Patterson

3. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

4. Only The Dead Can Tell by Alex Gray

5. NYPD Red 5 by James Patterson

6. A Brush With Death by Quintin Jardine