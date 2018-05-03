What’s On Listings – May 3 onwards

The Falkirk district has a lot to offer everyone over the bank holiday weekend.

Thursday, May 3

Dance

The Magic of Hollywood with Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Wonderstruck will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

History

An Introduction to Ancestry Online will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Friday, May 4

Children

Starcatchers presents: The Attic at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (11.30am and 2.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Aretfacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Isle of Dogs will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm and 7.30pm)

Dance

Ballroom Dances with John Findlay will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Saturday, May 5

Music

The Prairie Star Country and Western Club will take place at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

The Wind in the Willows (live) will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

I Know Where I’m Going will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (3.30pm)

Isle of Dogs will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, May 6

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

The Wind in the Willows (live) will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Isle of Dogs will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Monday, May 7

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

The Wind in the Willow (live) will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Wednesday, May 9

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Isle of Dogs will be shown at the Hipodrome, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, May 10

Music

Cillan and the Shades of the 60s will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

History

An Introduction to Ancestry Online will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Larbert and the Great War with Russell MacGillvray will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir (6.30pm)

Film

NT Live: MacBeth will be shown at the Hipodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, May 11

Music

Tryst Festival opens with Three Broads and a Piano at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

History

The Denny and Dunipace Heritage Society presents Denny during WWI at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm)

Bo’ness War Memorial – Identifying the men and their Great War Stories takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (7pm)

Film

Western will be screened at the Hippodrome, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, May 12

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Theatre

Sunny Stars presents the Wizard of Oz at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Music

Neil Diamond tribute night at the Plough Hotel, Main Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

3. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson

4. Dark in Death by JD Robb

5. Night School by Lee Child

6.Now We Are Ded by Stuart MacBride