What’s on listings – May 24 onwards

Take a look at what’s happening around the district this week.

Thursday, May 24

Playgroup

An Appy Playgroup which allows youngsters to get hands-on with fun and educational technology will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Homework club

Youngsters can get a helping hand with their schoolwork at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm)

Another homework club will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (5.30pm)

Music

Legendary Irish outfit The Fureys are set to play timeless classics as part of their 40th anniversary year tour at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, May 25

Books

A reading group for adults which meets every month will reconvene at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm)

Another adult reading group will meet at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Film

Edie, a movie starring a woman who decides to pursue a long-held dream of climbing a Scottish mountain, is being shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Tribute night

A Tina Turner tribute act will aim to recreate the look and sound of the internationally acclaimed star during a show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, May 26

Music

Dean Alexander provides the musical entertainment at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Lego

A Lego club will get youngsters’ creative powers flowing at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Film

The mischievous and adventurous Peter Rabbit’s big screen debut is being screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Edie, a movie starring a woman who decides to pursue a long-held dream of climbing a Scottish mountain, will be shown twice at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, May 27

Exhibition

Fe Iron: The Falkirk Story looks back on the iron-founding history of the area and will be open to the public at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10am)

Music

The Falkirk Traditional Music Project bands perform at a Callendar House Sunday Concerts event at the Callendar Park venue (2pm)

Dance

Waltz, foxtrot and jive the night away at a Ballroom Dance with resident musician and vocalist John Findlay at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Monday, May 28

Canyoning

A canyon day staffed by appropriately trained instructors with a passion for exploring hidden away gorge system leaves from the Vitoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9am)

Film

Edie, a movie starring a woman who decides to pursue a long-held dream of climbing a Scottish mountain, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Books

A reading group for adults which meets every month will reconvene at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Storytime club for little ones will then meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Tuesday, May 29

Books

A Storytime club for children meets at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A separate Bookbug event will be held at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Knitting

A Knit and Knatter group will meet to have a look through knitting books, chat and swap ideas and techniques at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm)

Netball

A new walking netball event will run a taster session at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (11.30am)

Wednesday, May 30

Comedy

Revered Irish comic Ed Byrne is bringing his new tour Spoiler Alert to Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Film

Edie, a movie starring a woman who decides to pursue a long-held dream of climbing a Scottish mountain, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, May 31

Playgroup

An Appy Playgroup which enables young children to get hands-on with educational technology at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

ICT

A Get Digital Basic ICT session focused on email systems is set to be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (2pm)

Music

A Beatlemania show featuring more than 40 classic hits by The Beatles is taking place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Picks of the week

Books

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson

3. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

4. NYPD Red 5 by James Patterson

5. Night School by Lee Child

6. Only The Dead Can Tell by Alex Gray