What’s on listings – May 17 onwards

There are events running for all the family in the Falkirk area in the coming days.

Thursday, May 17

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents a Showcase of Scottish Blues at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be on display in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Talk

Russell MacGillivray of the Falkirk Local History Society will deliver a talk on Larbert and the Great War at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (6.30pm)

Ian Scott will discuss Falkirk During WWI at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Friday, May 18

Exhibitions

Fe Iron: The Falkirk Story examines iron founding in the area and will be on display at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Lean on Pete, told through the prism of a boy’s connection to a racehorse, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, May 19

Dance

Central Scotland Ballet School dancers will present a Wish Upon A Star dance display at Falkirk Town Hall (6pm)

Concert

The Capital Concert Band will host a song and dance event at Falkirk Trinity Church (7.30pm)

Books

A Gaelic Bookbug session for babies and toddlers will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Film

Science fiction adventure movie Ready Player One, from Steven Spielberg, is being shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Family day

A Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) event featuring interactive workshops and experiments will take place at The Helix Park, Falkirk (11am)

Crafts

A Wild at Art environmental arts and crafts session is to be held at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre, Grangemouth (2-4pm)

Magic

Forth Valley Magic Circle will present Tricks at the Tryst at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Film

Lean on Pete, told through the prism of a boy’s connection to a racehorse, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, May 20

Music

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry tribute artist Katy Ellis will perform the stars’ biggest hits at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert (2pm)

Film

Lean on Pete, told through the prism of a boy’s connection to a racehorse, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Paying tribute to Hollywood’s best films, Movie Magic Classics will entertain audience members young and old at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Monday, May 21

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be on display in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Books

A Storytime group for children meets at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

ICT

A Get Digital Basic ICT skills session focusing on use of the internet will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (1-3pm)

Crafts

An adult craft knitting group will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Tuesday, May 22

Books

A Storytime club for little ones aged three and up meets at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug class for toddlers up to the age of three will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

Likewise, another Bookbug event is being held at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, May 23

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be on display in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Exercise

A ten-week walking netball programme will begin at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (11.30am)

ICT

A Get Digital Basic ICT session teaching internet skills will teach participants how to search the web and keep safe online at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (1.30pm)

Film

Lean on Pete, told through the prism of a boy’s connection to a racehorse, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, May 24

Play group

An Appy Play group which allows youngsters to get hands-on with fun and educational technology will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Homework club

Youngsters can get a helping hand with their schoolwork at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm)

Another homework club will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (5.30pm)

Books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

3. 17th Suspect by James Patterson

4. Dark in Death by J.D.Robb

5. Night School by Lee Child

6. NYPD by James Patterson