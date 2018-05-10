What’s On Listings – May 10 onwards

There’s a whole host of things happening across the Falkirk district for all ages this week.
Thursday, May 10
Music
Cilla and the Shades of the 60s will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Exhibition
Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)
History
An Introduction to Ancestry Online will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (2pm)
Larbert and the Great War with Russell MacGillvray will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir (6.30pm)
Film
NT Live: MacBeth will be shown at the Hipodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)
Friday, May 11
Music
Tryst Festival opens with Three Broads and a Piano at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Exhibition
Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)
History
The Denny and Dunipace Heritage Society presents Denny during WWI at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm)
Bo’ness War Memorial – Identifying the Men and their Great War Stories takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (7pm)
Film
Western will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Saturday, May 12
Music
Neil Diamond tribute night at the Plough Hotel, Main Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)
Exhibition
Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)
Theatre
Sunny Stars presents the Wizard of Oz at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)
Film
Duck Duck Goose will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Western will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Sunday, May 13
Music
Falkirk Festival Chorus: Tryst Festival Concert takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Dance
Central Scotland Ballet School’s Annual Choreography Competition takes place at Beancross Farm, Laurieston By-Pass, Laurieston (10am)
Film
Duck Duck Goose will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Western will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Exhibition
Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be displayed at the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)
Monday, May 14
Exhibition
Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be displayed at the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)
Film
Mandy will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Talk
Michael White will discuss Falkirk Football Club During WWI at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)
Quiz
Top of the Town Quiz takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Tuesday, May 15
Event
Falkirk Writers Circle present: Words and Music at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Wednesday, May 16
Exhibition
Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be displayed at the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)
Talk
No More Forgotten Heroes will be discussed by David Leask of Maddiston and Rumford Local History Society at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)
Film
An American in Paris will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)
Awards
FDACC Personality and Young Personality Awards 2018 take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Thursday, May 17
Music
Falkirk Blues Club presents a Showcase of Scottish Blues at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Exhibition
Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be on display in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)
Talk
Ian Scott will discuss Falkirk During WWI at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Books
Pick of the week
Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:
1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child
2. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May
3. 17th Suspect by James Patterson
4. Dark In Death by J.D. Robb
5. Night School by Lee Child
6. Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride