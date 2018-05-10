What’s On Listings – May 10 onwards

There’s a whole host of things happening across the Falkirk district for all ages this week.

Thursday, May 10

Music

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

History

An Introduction to Ancestry Online will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Larbert and the Great War with Russell MacGillvray will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir (6.30pm)

Film

NT Live: MacBeth will be shown at the Hipodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, May 11

Music

Tryst Festival opens with Three Broads and a Piano at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

History

The Denny and Dunipace Heritage Society presents Denny during WWI at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm)

Bo’ness War Memorial – Identifying the Men and their Great War Stories takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (7pm)

Film

Western will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, May 12

Music

Neil Diamond tribute night at the Plough Hotel, Main Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will take place in the park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Theatre

Sunny Stars presents the Wizard of Oz at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Film

Duck Duck Goose will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Western will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, May 13

Music

Falkirk Festival Chorus: Tryst Festival Concert takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Dance

Central Scotland Ballet School’s Annual Choreography Competition takes place at Beancross Farm, Laurieston By-Pass, Laurieston (10am)

Film

Duck Duck Goose will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Western will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be displayed at the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Monday, May 14

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be displayed at the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Mandy will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Talk

Michael White will discuss Falkirk Football Club During WWI at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Quiz

Top of the Town Quiz takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Tuesday, May 15

Event

Falkirk Writers Circle present: Words and Music at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Wednesday, May 16

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be displayed at the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Talk

No More Forgotten Heroes will be discussed by David Leask of Maddiston and Rumford Local History Society at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Film

An American in Paris will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Awards

FDACC Personality and Young Personality Awards 2018 take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Thursday, May 17

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents a Showcase of Scottish Blues at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Exhibition

Iron: Artefacts and Actions will be on display in the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Talk

Ian Scott will discuss Falkirk During WWI at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

3. 17th Suspect by James Patterson

4. Dark In Death by J.D. Robb

5. Night School by Lee Child

6. Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride