What’s on Listings - March 22 onwards

With Easter weekend and the school holidays nearly upon us, you might be looking for things to do locally - have no fear, we’ve got a full list of happenings right across the Falkirk area!

Expedition

A Winter High Tops expedition will head to Ben Alder, leaving from Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Crafts

A Crafternoon session will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Lego

A Thursday Lego Club will gather at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (5pm)

Film

The Shape of Water will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

Tannara will perform live as part of a Falkirk Folk Club event at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk (8pm)

friday, march 30

Film

Cinemagoers can grab tickets to watch I, Tonya, a darkly comedic tale of an American figure skater featuring Margot Robbie, at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, March 31

Easter activities

A Great Easter Egg Hunt for all of the family will be staged in Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)

An Easter Hunt event will then get under way at The Helix in Falkirk (11am)

Lego

A Lego Club will offer youngsters a chance to demonstrate their creativity at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Film

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film, starring Chadwick Boseman, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Music

The Elvis Show featuring Paul Francis Thorpe will rock Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

sunday, april 1

Easter activities

A Great Easter Egg Hunt for all of the family will be staged in Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)

An Easter Hunt event will then get under way at The Helix in Falkirk (11am)

Film

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film, starring Chadwick Boseman, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

A screening of I, Tonya will then take place at the same venue later that night (7.30pm)

monday, april 2

Easter activities

An Easter Penguins skiing class for four-and-a-half to six-year-olds will take place at Polmonthill Snowsports Centre, Polmont (10am)

The same venue will then run an Easter Tubing fun session for all ages that afternoon (3.45pm)

Budding athletes can get involved in an Easter Run, Jump and Throw day at Grangemouth Stadium, Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth (10am)

A Great Easter Egg Hunt for all of the family will be staged in Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)

An Easter Hunt event will get under way at The Helix in Falkirk (11am)

Film

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film, starring Chadwick Boseman, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, april 3

Expedition

Daring adventurists will set off on a Canoe and Bushcraft expedition from Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9am)

Easter activities

A multi-activity camp will take place at Falkirk High, Westburn Avenue, Falkirk (9am)

An Easter Penguins skiing class for four-and-a-half to six-year-olds will resume at Polmonthill Snowsports Centre, Polmont (10am)

Tennis

Participants can get into the swing of things at a tennis coaching camp Zetland Park Tennis Courts, Grangemouth (10am)

Gymnastics

A gymnastics workshop for new or current gymnasts aged between five and seven will be held at Grangemouth High, Tinto Drive, Grangemouth (10.15am)

A secondary gymnastics class for eight to 12-year-olds of all abilities will take place at the same venue later in the morning (11.15am)

Disability sports

A multi-sport camp for those with disabilities will be held at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

wednesday, april 4

Basketball

An Easter holidays basketball session suitable for beginners, intermediates and more experienced players will take place at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (11am)

Emergency Services Day

The district’s annual Emergency Services Day featuring various family-friendly activities, as well as crucial advice from professionals, will take place at The Helix in Falkirk (11am)

thursday, april 5

Expedition

A weather-dependent rock climbing expedition will leave for a nearby crag or indoor climbing centre from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9am)

books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride

3. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

4. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

5. Night School by Lee Child

6. Two Kinds Of Truth by Michael Connolly