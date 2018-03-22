What’s On Listings – March 22 onwards

With Easter just around the corner, there’s a real variety of entertainment on offer around the Falkirk district.

Thursday, March 22

Expedition

A guided ski day will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Crafts

A Crafternoon class is to be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

ICT

A Get Digital Basic ICT session on emails will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (2pm)

Silent Cinema Festival

Lost Girls and Goddesses will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm)

Film,

A Meet the Film Archives panel event organised as part of the Bo’ness Silent Cinema Festival will get under way at Bo’ness Bakery, Matty Steele Building, South Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm)

Library

A Homework Club at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge will be open to assist school pupils (5.30pm)

Friday, March 23

Expedition

A camping expedition destined for the Cairngorms will set off from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Exhibition

An Iron: Artefacts and Actions public display will open at Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Books

A Storytime club will gather at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Crafts

A Bush Craft and Charcloth Making event takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (10am)

Tour

Staff will take guests on a guided tour of Kinneil House, Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness (12pm)

Books

A Make a Scene in the Library workshop will be held in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (12pm)

Silent Cinema Festival

The Treasure will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm)

Seven Footprints to Satan will then be shown later that evening at the same venue (10.15pm)

Sunday, March 25

Walk

A walking group will head for the John Muir Way and depart from the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness

Concert

A 90-minute Callendar House Sunday Concerts session will take place at the Falkirk venue from 2pm

Workshop

A cocktail hour workshop will be held at Bo’ness Town Hall, Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness (6pm)

Monday, March 26

Crafts

A knitting group for adults will resume at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Film

The Shape of Water will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

Aberdeenshire folk singer Iona Fyfe is set to entertain a crowd as part of the Stirling Folk Club’s Live Music Mondays nights. The performance takes place at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Tuesday, March 27

Walk

A Senior Winter Rambles walking group will leave for the Tryst from Foundry Loan car park, Larbert (9.30am)

Books

Members and non-members of a Storytime club are welcome to gather at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Books

A Bookbug event takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

Another Bookbug session will be held at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, March 28

Exhibition

An Iron: Artefacts and Actions exhibition will be opened up to the public at Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Playgroup

Children, mums and dads of an AppyPlay group will meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Thursday, March 29

Expedition

A Winter High Tops expedition will head to Ben Alder, leaving from Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Crafts

A Crafternoon session will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Lego

A Thursday Lego Club will gather at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (5pm)

Books

Picks of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride

3. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

4. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

5. Two Kinds Of Truth by Michael Connolly

6. Night School by Lee Child