What’s On Listings – March 15 onwards

There’s plenty of things on offer entertainment wise over the course of this month.

Thursday, March 15

Books

A Bookbugs event will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Crafts

Creative types can gather for a Crafternoon session at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Film

The Shape of Water will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, March 16

Books

A Bookbug class for small children will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

A separate Bookbug session gets under way at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Film

The Greatest Showman is to be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, March 17

Lego

A Lego club for youngsters will meet at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Film

Early Man at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

A screening of Grass: A Nation’s Battle for Life will be held at the same venue later that night (7.30pm)

Sunday, March 18

Exhibition

An Iron: Artefacts and Actions public display will open at Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

An autism-friendly showing of Early Man will take place at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, March 19

Books

A Storytime group meets at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Film

The Greatest Showman will be shown at the Hippdrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Books

A reading group based in Larbert will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road (6.30pm)

Music

A Pure Malt folk night will take place at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Tuesday, March 20

Expedition

A ski mountaineering trip will set off from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Books

Falkirk Libraries Audiobook Club resumes at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon (10am)

A Storytime class will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Crafts

A Knit and Knatter class will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm)

Another Knit and Knatter workshop takes place this time at Grangemouth Library in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, March 21

Silent film workshop

Two Technical Tricks of Victorian Cinema masterclasses for primary school children will be held at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (9.30am and 11.30am)

Play group

An AppyPlay group for children will be held at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Silent Cinema Festival

In Search of the Modern Marriage: Chinese Silent Cinema in the 1920s will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm)

The Last of the Mohicans will then be shown at the same venue that night (7.30pm)

Thursday, March 22

Expedition

A guided ski day will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Crafts

A Crafternoon class is to be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

ICT

A Get Digital Basic ICT session on emails will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (2pm)

Silent Cinema Festival

Lost Girls and Goddesses will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm)

Meet and greet

A Meet the Film Archives panel event organised as part of the Bo’ness Silent Cinema Festival will get under way at Bo’ness Bakery, Matty Steele Building, South Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm)

Library group

A Homework Club at at Bonnybridge library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge will be open to assist school pupils (5.30pm)

Monday, March 26

Music

Aberdeenshire folk singer Iona Fyfe is set to entertain a crowd as part of the Stirling Folk Club’s Live Music Mondays nights. The performance takes place at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Books

Pick of the Week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. Now We are Dead by Stuart MacBride

3. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

4. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly

5. Past Perfect by Danielle Steel

6. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May