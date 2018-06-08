What’s on listings — June 8 onwards

There is a load of film, music, theatre and children’s activities taking place across the Falkirk district this week that will keep the whole family entertained.

Friday, June 8

Film

Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 8pm)

Theatre

Falkirk Youth Theatre will present Annie Jr to an audience at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Karaoke fans can head to Sing Along at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Saturday, June 9

Music

NYCoS Juniour Boys’ Choir and Girls’ Training Choir will be singing in Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk (4pm)

Books

A Chatterbooks club for little ones resumes at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Lego

A Lego club will spark children’s imaginations off at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Film

Suitable for all children’s film Maya the Bee: The Honey Games will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Animal feeding

Guests will be invited to feed farm animals at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (1pm)

Music

Don Taylor is singing live at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Sunday, June 10

Film

Suitable for all children’s film Maya the Bee: The Honey Games will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Theatre

Falkirk Youth Theatre will present Annie Jr to an audience at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Film

Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, June 11

ICT

A Get Digital Basic ICT Sessions workshop will look at internet and email system skills at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am) and a similar event will then be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm)

Books

Storytime groups for little ones will meet at both Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am) and Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Film

Bo’ness Fair: A Celebration featuring old reels of the event from years gone by will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, June 12

Walk

A ramble for the elderly of no more than seven miles over easy paths will leave from the Victoria Buildings car park, Queen Street, Falkirk (9.15am)

Books

A Storytime group for little ones will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Bookbug sessions for youngsters will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Crafts

Knit and Knatter club members are set to meet to look through knitting books, chat and swap ideas at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm) and Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Quiz

Stables stumpers featuring a free finger buffet takes place at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Wednesday, June 13

Rock climbing

A course for those who have begun to climb outdoors and would like more experience will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (8am)

Books

Bookbug sessions for youngsters will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am), Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am) and Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Children’s Storytime sessions will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, (11am)

Netball

A walking netball class resumes at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (11.30am)

Film

Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, June 14

Books

A Bookbug event for little ones will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

A Storytime session will then be held later that day at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Homework club

Primary and secondary pupils from the Falkirk district can get help with their homework from Denny High librarian Mrs Barr at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm)

Comedy

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy brings his new show Make Something Great Again For Stronger Better Future Tomorrow Together to Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Pick of the best

Books

The most popular books at Falkirk Library this week were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. 17th Suspect by James Patterson

3. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

4. Only the Dead by Alex Gray

5. A Brush with Death by Quintin Jardine

6. NYPD Red 5 by James Patterson