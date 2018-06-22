What’s on listings — June 22 onwards

There are plenty of fun events taking place across the Falkirk district over the coming days to keep all of the family entertained.

Friday, June 22

Theatre

A DanceSing workshop on the summer solstice will take inspiration from the film The Greatest Showman and take place at The Kelpies (7.30pm)

Twist and Shout, delivered by all-star cast from the West End, is a musical powerhouse of a show that starts with the explosion of Brit Pop in 1962 through to the era of Flower Power and Free Love of the late 60s. The show is being staged at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, June 23

Music

Edinburgh Mandolin Orchestra will play Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Expedition

A two-day mountain skills course teaching map and compass, mountain weather forecasting and movement through steep ground techniques will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Film

Adventurous hero Petter Rabbit hits the big screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

One of the greatest films of the silent era, G.W. Pabst’s classic Pandora’s Box , will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Theatre

Carpenters Gold authentically performs the greatest hits of the famous American sibling duo and will take to the stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street (7.30pm)

Sunday, June 24

Film

Adventurous hero Petter Rabbit will appear on the big screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Concert

A Callendar House Sunday Concerts event takes place at the Falkirk venue (2pm)

Film

One of the greatest films of the silent era, G.W. Pabst’s classic Pandora’s Box is renowned for its sensational storyline, sparkling Weimar-period setting and the legendary lead performance from its iconic star, Louise Brooks. The film will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, June 25

Expedition

Those who enjoy exploring inshore waters can get involved in a coasteering trip featuring scrambling, swimming and jumping which will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9am)

ICT

A Get Digital Basics ICT information session on emailing systems will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am) and then at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm)

Crafts

A Revive Falkirk upcycling crafts event for adults and children will be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm and 3.15pm) and then at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (6pm)

Books

A Storytime club for children meets for the last session of the summer at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am) followed by an afternoon group meeting at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

A reading group for adults will gather at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

Tuesday, June 26

Walk

A senior rambles walk around seven miles of flat terrain will set off from the Victoria Buildings car park, Queen Street, Falkirk (9.15am)

Books

Two Bookbug sessions for toddlers are being held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Crafts

Kniter and Knatter groups will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm) and at Grangemouth Library (6.30pm)

Wednesday, June 27

Sport

A walking netball class will help boost participants’ fitness levels as well as their understanding of the sport at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (11.30am)

Books

There will be Bookbug sessions for children at Meadowbank Library (10.15am) and Larbert Library and Denny Library (10.30am)

Storytime clubs will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Thursday, June 28

Books

A Bookbug class will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Crafts

Members of a Crafternoon group will meet to share ideas and designs at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

A Storytime club for little ones is set to meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

A Chatterbooks group will then get under way at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (4pm)

Club

A Thursday Lego Club for children aged five to 12 will resume at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (5pm)

Books

An evening reading group will meet up to discuss a book of the month at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

A Hurricance Book Club event run by Pan Macmillan Publishers and Glasgow Library will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6pm)