What’s on listings — June 18 onwards

There are plenty of fun events taking place across the Falkirk district over the coming days that will keep all of the family amused.

Monday, June 18

Expedition

A trip which is on most mountaineers’ bucket list, a traverse of the Black Cuillin Ridge, will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

A separate expedition will head to Glen Affric and scale nine Munros over four days, departing from the same venue (7am)

Film

On Cheshil Beach, centred on a young couple from drastically different backgrounds in the summer of 1962, is being screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Books

Fun weekly Storytime activity group for young children take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am) and Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Crafts

A knitting group for adults will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Books

An adult reading group will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (6.30pm)

Tuesday, June 19

Walk

A senior Tryst rambles group walk over easy terrain will leave from the Foundry Loan car park in Larbert (9.30am)

Audiobooks

Falkirk Libraries Audiobook Club will meet at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Falkirk (10am)

Books

A Storytime club is holding a meeting at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

There will be Bookbug sessions for toddlers taking place at both Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

There is also a Chatterbooks event for youngsters on the same day at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (3.30pm)

Wednesday, June 20

Netball

A walking netball session is being held at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (11.30am)

Film

On Cheshil Beach, centred on a young couple from drastically different backgrounds in the summer of 1962, is being screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, June 21

Books

A Bookbug class will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Falkirk FC talk

A talk on the history of Falkirk FC, titled The Story of Falkirk Bairns, will be delivered by Michael White at Callendar House, Falkirk (1pm)

Crafts

A Crafternoon event is to take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

A Storytime club for children will get together at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Film

Let The Sunshine In, a film about a divorced Parisian painter who is searching for another shot at love, will also be shown at the Hippodrome (7.30pm)