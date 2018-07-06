What’s on listings — July 6 onwards

There is a load of film, music, theatre and children’s activities taking place across the Falkirk district this week that will keep the whole family entertained.

Friday, July 6

Exercise

Falkirk Active Travel Hub will set up a pop-up hub at to offer advice on all aspects of sustainable travel such as walking and cycling outside Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10am)

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Storytime event will be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Cinema

Show Dogs will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

My Friend Dahmer will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, July 7

Lego

A Lego club suitable for youngsters aged seven to 12 resumes at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Cinema

Show Dogs will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Grease will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, July 8

Sporting nostalgia

A Football Reminiscence Day takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Cinema

Show Dogs will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm)

Grease will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

My Friend Dahmer will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Monday, July 9

Music

Guitar player Bill Adair will perform at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling

Tuesday, July 10

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Crafts

A Knit and Knatter club will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm)

Likewise, another Knit and Knatter meeting will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, July 11

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Another Bookbug event will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Art

A Character Design Comic Art Workshop led by a professional comic artist with 30 years of experience will take place with Gary Erskine at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

PlayStation tournament

A Pro Evolution Soccer tournament will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am-1pm)

Exercise

A walking netball lesson will be held at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (11.30am)

Cinema

My Friend Dahmer will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, July 12

Computing

A Code Club taster session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Cinema

Grease will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, July 13

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Craft

A Seaside Craft session takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Cinema

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Saturday, July 14

Crafts

A Bastille Day craft session takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Nature

A Feed the Animals event will take place at Muiravondside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Cinema

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Sunday, July 15

Cinema

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (12.45pm, 4pm and 7pm)

Monday, July 16

Theatre

A Ready Steady Show summer musical theatre school for seven to 18-year-olds begins at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am)

Cinema

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Crafts

An adult craft group will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Books

An evening reading group will meet up to discuss their book of the month at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (6.30pm)

Tuesday, July 17

Creative writing

A creative writing workshop hosted by Scottish author Helen MacKinven will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Books

Bookbug classes for toddlers will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)