What’s on listings — July 27 onwards

There is a range of film, music, theatre and children’s activities taking place across Falkirk district this week that will keep the whole family entertained.
Friday, July 27
Music
Little Mix play Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk (4.30pm)
Literature
A Bookbug Session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)
The Daytime Reading Group takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm)
The Daytime Reading Group takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)
Theatre
The Giant’s Loo Roll will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)
Film
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm and 8pm)
Saturday, July 28
Literature
Chatterbooks takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)
Children
Lego Club takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)
Film
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Sunday, July 29
Film
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm, 5.15pm and 8pm)
Monday, July 30
Film
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Crafts
P in the Park will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)
The adult craft group takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)
Literature
The Daytime Reading Group will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
Storytime takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)
Tuesday, July 31
Literature
Storytime takes place at Labert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug Session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
A Bookbug Session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)
Film
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (6pm)
Wednesday, August 1
Literature
A Bookbug Session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug Session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Thursday, August 2
Literature
A Bookbug Session takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Chatterbooks takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (4pm)
Evening reading group takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)
Computers
Digital Builders: Gaming and digital building takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
Crafts
Crafternoon takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)
Friday, August 3
Literature
A Bookbug Session takes place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)
Music
A Tribute to Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Saturday, August 4
Crafts
A Gala Day drop-in takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10am)
Art
Create a comic book with Kev F at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)
Children
Lego Club takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Music
Acoustic Mac and Acoustic Eagles will play Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Sunday, August 5
Music
Keep it Country will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Monday, August 6
Crafts
P in the Park takes place at Slamannan Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (3pm)
Literature
An evening reading group takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)
Tuesday, August 7
Literature
Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
A daytime reading group takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)
A Bookbug session takes place at Slammanan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)
Theatre
Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4.30pm)
Wednesday, August 8
Theatre
Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am and 1pm)
Children
Teddy Bears Picnic Stories and Songs takes place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)