What’s on listings — July 27 onwards

There is a range of film, music, theatre and children’s activities taking place across Falkirk district this week that will keep the whole family entertained.

Friday, July 27

Music

Little Mix play Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk (4.30pm)

Literature

A Bookbug Session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

The Daytime Reading Group takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm)

The Daytime Reading Group takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Theatre

The Giant’s Loo Roll will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm and 8pm)

Saturday, July 28

Literature

Chatterbooks takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)

Children

Lego Club takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, July 29

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm, 5.15pm and 8pm)

Monday, July 30

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Crafts

P in the Park will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

The adult craft group takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Literature

The Daytime Reading Group will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

Storytime takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Tuesday, July 31

Literature

Storytime takes place at Labert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug Session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug Session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (6pm)

Wednesday, August 1

Literature

A Bookbug Session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug Session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Thursday, August 2

Literature

A Bookbug Session takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Chatterbooks takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (4pm)

Evening reading group takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)

Computers

Digital Builders: Gaming and digital building takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Crafts

Crafternoon takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Friday, August 3

Literature

A Bookbug Session takes place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Music

A Tribute to Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 4

Crafts

A Gala Day drop-in takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10am)

Art

Create a comic book with Kev F at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)

Children

Lego Club takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Music

Acoustic Mac and Acoustic Eagles will play Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, August 5

Music

Keep it Country will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, August 6

Crafts

P in the Park takes place at Slamannan Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (3pm)

Literature

An evening reading group takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Tuesday, August 7

Literature

Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A daytime reading group takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slammanan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Theatre

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

Wednesday, August 8

Theatre

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am and 1pm)

Children

Teddy Bears Picnic Stories and Songs takes place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)