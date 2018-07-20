What’s on listings — July 20 onwards

There is a range of film, music, theatre and children’s activities taking place across Falkirk district this week that will keep the whole family entertained.

Friday, July 20

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (6.30pm)

Saturday, July 21

Books

A Chatterbooks club will meet at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Crafts

Craft Session at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Sunday, July 22

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (12.45pm, 4pm and 7pm)

Monday, July 23

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Children

Teddy Bears’ Picnic stories and songs at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)

Nature

Feed the Animals at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Crafts

Revive Falkirk Crafts sessions are to take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm and 3.15pm) and Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (6pm)

Tuesday, July 24

Computing

Digital Builders: gaming and digital building fun at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)

Books

A Storytime club will gather at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Bookbug sessions will then be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Crafts

A Knit and Knatter group are planning to meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm) and Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, July 25

Books

Bookbug sessions are to be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am) and Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Storytime groups will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Gaming

The Meadowbank Cup PlayStation 4 Football Tournament will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Thursday, July 26

Crafts

A Crafternoon club is set to meet at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

A Storytime club will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

A Chatterbooks club will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (4pm)

A group which meets for evening reading sessions will reconvene at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Lego

A Thursday Lego Club is set to meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (5pm)

Friday, July 27

Books

A Bookbug class will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Members of a Storytime group will meet at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Daytime reading sessions will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Theatre

Children’s musical The Giant’s Loo Roll will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre (2pm)

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, based on the songs of ABBA, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm and 8pm)

Saturday, July 28

Books

A Chatterbooks club for children will meet at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)

Lego

A Lego club will be held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, based on the songs of ABBA, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, July 29

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, based on the songs of ABBA, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm, 5.15pm and 8pm)