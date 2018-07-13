What’s on listings — July 13 onwards

There is a load of film, music, theatre and children’s activities taking place across the Falkirk district this week that will keep the whole family entertained.

Friday, July 13

Cinema

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Saturday, July 14

Music

Sharon Hope performs live at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (8pm)

Literature

STV reporter Mike Edwards signs copies of his new book The Road Home at Waterstones, High Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Crafts

A Bastille Day craft session takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Nature

Feed the Animals takes place at Muiravondside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Cinema

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Sunday, July 15

Cinema

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (12.45pm, 4pm and 7pm)

Monday, July 16

Theatre

The Ready Steady Show musical theatre summer school will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10.30pm)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Crafting

Summer Beach Party Crafts take place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (3pm)

Tuesday, July 18

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Literature

Outdoor Tails take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Creative Writing Workshops with Helen MacKinven at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Bookbug Session at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

Bookbug Session at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Computers

Digital Builders: Gaming and digital building fun at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (3.15pm)

Quiz

Stumpers at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Wednesday, July 19

Literature

Bookbug Session at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Bookbug Session at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (3.30pm)

RSC Live: Romeo and Juliet will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Thursday, July 20

Gaming

The Bonnybridge Cup Playstation 4 Football Tournament takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Art

Illustrating Your Stories with Keith Brumpton takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Illustrating Your Stories with Keith Brumpton takes place at Meadowbank, Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Computing

Digital Builders: gaming and digital building fun at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Friday, July 20

Literature

Bookbug Session at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Bookbug Session at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Creative Writing Workshop with Helen MacKinven at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Crafts

Summertime Beach Party Crafts at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Art

Art in the park takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Comic Art Workshop with 2000 AD’s Tom Foster at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (2pm)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Saturday, July 21

Crafts

Craft Session at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Sunday, July 22

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (12.45pm, 4pm and 7pm)

Monday, July 23

Art

Character Design Comic Art Workshop with Gary Erskine at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Character Design Comic Art Workshop with Gary Erskine at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm)

Film

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Children

Teddy Bears’ Picnic stories and songs at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)

Nature

Feed the Animals at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Tuesday, July 24

Computing

Digital Builders: gaming and digital building fun at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)