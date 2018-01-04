What’s on listings – January 4 onwards

Beat those January blues, get out the house and enjoy what’s happening around the local area this month.

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 7pm)

Friday, January 5

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Saturday, January 6

Music

The Prairie Star Country and Western Club host’s Falkirk band Carson City at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Sunday, January 7

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, January 8

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, January 9

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, January 10

Dance

Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon in Blood, Sweat and Tears

Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Talk

Steaming in and about Denny/Bonnybridge and Larbert with Jim Summers, Stuart Sellar and Robin Nelson will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10.15am and 1pm)

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, January 11

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Friday, January 12

Film

The Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, January 13

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at The Crook Bar, Allanvale Road, Bridge of Allan (9pm)

Film

Thor: Ragnarok will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am amd 2.30pm)

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, January 14

Film

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2.State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

3.The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson

4.The other Mrs Walker by Mary Paulson-Ellis

5.Night School by Lee Child

6.Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride