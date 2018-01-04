What’s on listings – January 4 onwards

Beat those January blues, get out the house and enjoy what’s happening around the local area this month.
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 7pm)
Friday, January 5
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Saturday, January 6
Music
The Prairie Star Country and Western Club host’s Falkirk band Carson City at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Sunday, January 7
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, January 8
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Tuesday, January 9
Dance
Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)
Wednesday, January 10
Dance
Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon in Blood, Sweat and Tears
Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Talk
Steaming in and about Denny/Bonnybridge and Larbert with Jim Summers, Stuart Sellar and Robin Nelson will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10.15am and 1pm)
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Thursday, January 11
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Friday, January 12
Film
The Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Saturday, January 13
Music
Doon at the Crossroads play live at The Crook Bar, Allanvale Road, Bridge of Allan (9pm)
Film
Thor: Ragnarok will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am amd 2.30pm)
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Sunday, January 14
Film
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
books
Pick of the week
Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:
1.The Midnight Line by Lee Child
2.State Secrets by Quintin Jardine
3.The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson
4.The other Mrs Walker by Mary Paulson-Ellis
5.Night School by Lee Child
6.Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride