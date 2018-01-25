What’s On Listings – January 25 onwards

There’s plenty of entertainment happening locally, with something for everyone on offer.
Music
Falkirk Blues Club presents Unfinished Business and Reece Hills at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)
Musical
Bo’ness Children’s Theatre presents Pinocchio at Bo’ness Town Hall, Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness (7.15pm)
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, January 26
Musical
Bo’ness Children’s Theatre presents Pinoccchio at Bo’ness Town Hall, Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness (7.15pm)
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Saturday, January 27
Music
The Time of Your Life Show with Kirsty Mac and Steven Bishop at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)
Theatre
Bo’ness Children’s Theatre presents Pinocchio at Bo’ness Town hall, Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness (2pm and 7.15pm)
Film
Lu Over ther Wall will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Sunday, January 28
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, January 29
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Tuesday, January 30
Musical
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical On Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Wednesday, January 31
Musical
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical On Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Thursday, February 1
Musical
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Event
Harry Potter Party will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (6pm)
Harry Potter Party will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, February 2
Musical
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Film
The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Saturday, February 3
Musical
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm and 7pm)
Film
Ferdinand will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)
The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Karaoke
A disco karaoke Ann Summers ladies night in aid of Breast Cancer takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (7pm)
Sunday, February 4
Music
The Counterfeit 60s Show takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Saturday, February 10
Music
Doon at the Crossroads will be playing live at the Dawg Hoose, King Street, Stirling (9pm)
Film
The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm and 7.30pm)
Friday, April 6
Music
Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)
Saturday, April 28
Music
Shuffle Down Festival 2018 featuring Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert (2pm)
books
Picks of the week
Most requested books at Falkirk Library:
1 The Midnight Line by Lee Child
2 Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride
3 The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson
4 State Secrets by Quintin Jardine
5 Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly