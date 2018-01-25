What’s On Listings – January 25 onwards

There’s plenty of entertainment happening locally, with something for everyone on offer.

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents Unfinished Business and Reece Hills at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Musical

Bo’ness Children’s Theatre presents Pinocchio at Bo’ness Town Hall, Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness (7.15pm)

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, January 26

Musical

Bo’ness Children’s Theatre presents Pinoccchio at Bo’ness Town Hall, Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness (7.15pm)

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, January 27

Music

The Time of Your Life Show with Kirsty Mac and Steven Bishop at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Theatre

Bo’ness Children’s Theatre presents Pinocchio at Bo’ness Town hall, Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness (2pm and 7.15pm)

Film

Lu Over ther Wall will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, January 28

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, January 29

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, January 30

Musical

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical On Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Wednesday, January 31

Musical

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical On Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, February 1

Musical

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Event

Harry Potter Party will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (6pm)

Harry Potter Party will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, February 2

Musical

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Film

The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, February 3

Musical

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm and 7pm)

Film

Ferdinand will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

A disco karaoke Ann Summers ladies night in aid of Breast Cancer takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (7pm)

Sunday, February 4

Music

The Counterfeit 60s Show takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, February 10

Music

Doon at the Crossroads will be playing live at the Dawg Hoose, King Street, Stirling (9pm)

Film

The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm and 7.30pm)

Friday, April 6

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)

Saturday, April 28

Music

Shuffle Down Festival 2018 featuring Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert (2pm)

books

Picks of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library:

1 The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2 Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride

3 The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson

4 State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

5 Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly