What’s on listings – January 18 onwards

At a loose end this weekend? Check out our weekly listings guide to what’s happening around Falkirk district.
Music
Stirling Blues Club presents Stuart Blackwood followed by the Smokehouse Blues Band at the Big Red Door, Dumbarton Road, Stirling (8pm)
Film
Warren Miller’s Line of Descent will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Quiz
Bluebell Brainteasers at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (9pm)
Friday, January 19
Music
Rose Room will be in Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Karaoke
Sing along with Hazel at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (9pm)
Saturday, January 20
Film
The Son of Big Foot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Karaoke
Sing along with Hazel at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (9pm)
Sunday, January 21
Music
Gary Carson will be singing at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (4pm)
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, January 22
Musical
Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Tuesday, January 23
Musical
Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Dance
Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)
Wednesday, January 24
Musical
Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Dance
Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon at Blood Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Thursday, January 25
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, January 26
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Saturday, January 27
Film
Lu Over ther Wall will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Sunday, January 28
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, January 29
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Wednesday, January 31
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Thursday, February 1
Event
Harry Potter Party will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (6pm)
Harry Potter Party will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, February 2
Film
The Post will be at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
books
Pick of the week
Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:
1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child
2. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine
3. The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson
4. Now We are Dead by Stuart
MacBride
5. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly