What’s on listings – January 18 onwards

At a loose end this weekend? Check out our weekly listings guide to what’s happening around Falkirk district.

Music

Stirling Blues Club presents Stuart Blackwood followed by the Smokehouse Blues Band at the Big Red Door, Dumbarton Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Warren Miller’s Line of Descent will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Quiz

Bluebell Brainteasers at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (9pm)

Friday, January 19

Music

Rose Room will be in Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Sing along with Hazel at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (9pm)

Saturday, January 20

Film

The Son of Big Foot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Sing along with Hazel at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (9pm)

Sunday, January 21

Music

Gary Carson will be singing at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (4pm)

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, January 22

Musical

Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, January 23

Musical

Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, January 24

Musical

Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Dance

Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon at Blood Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, January 25

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, January 26

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, January 27

Film

Lu Over ther Wall will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, January 28

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, January 29

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Wednesday, January 31

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, February 1

Event

Harry Potter Party will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (6pm)

Harry Potter Party will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, February 2

Film

The Post will be at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

3. The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson

4. Now We are Dead by Stuart

MacBride

5. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly