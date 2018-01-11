What’s on listings – January 11 onwards

There’s plenty of things happening in the Falkirk area to keep you entertained this month.

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Friday, January 12

Film

The Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, January 13

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at The Crook Bar, Allanvale Road, Bridge of Allan (9pm)

Film

Thor: Ragnarok will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am amd 2.30pm)

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, January 14

Film

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, Jaunary 15

Film

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Talk

Steaming in and About Denny, Bonnybridge and Larbert with Jim Summers, Stuart Sellar and Robin Nelson at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (12.30pm)

Tuesday, January 16

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, January 17

Dance

Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, January 18

Film

Warren Miller’s Line of Descent will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

friday, January 19

Music

Classic Music Live Falkirk’s Hot Club Standards presents Rose Room at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, January 20

Film

The Son of Big Foot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, January 21

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, January 22

Musical

Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, January 23

Musical

Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, January 24

Musical

Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Dance

Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon at Blood Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, April 6

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)

Saturday, April 28

Music

Shuffle Down Festival 2018 featuring Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert (2pm)

books

Pick of the week

1. Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

3. People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson

4. Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride

5. Night School by Lee Child

6. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly