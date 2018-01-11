What’s on listings – January 11 onwards

There’s plenty of things happening in the Falkirk area to keep you entertained this month.
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Friday, January 12
Film
The Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Saturday, January 13
Music
Doon at the Crossroads play live at The Crook Bar, Allanvale Road, Bridge of Allan (9pm)
Film
Thor: Ragnarok will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am amd 2.30pm)
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Sunday, January 14
Film
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Monday, Jaunary 15
Film
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Talk
Steaming in and About Denny, Bonnybridge and Larbert with Jim Summers, Stuart Sellar and Robin Nelson at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (12.30pm)
Tuesday, January 16
Dance
Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)
Wednesday, January 17
Dance
Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Thursday, January 18
Film
Warren Miller’s Line of Descent will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
friday, January 19
Music
Classic Music Live Falkirk’s Hot Club Standards presents Rose Room at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Saturday, January 20
Film
The Son of Big Foot will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Sunday, January 21
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, January 22
Musical
Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Tuesday, January 23
Musical
Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Dance
Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)
Wednesday, January 24
Musical
Central Theatre Productions present Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Dance
Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon at Blood Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
All the Money in the World will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, April 6
Music
Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)
Saturday, April 28
Music
Shuffle Down Festival 2018 featuring Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert (2pm)
books
Pick of the week
1. Midnight Line by Lee Child
2. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine
3. People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson
4. Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride
5. Night School by Lee Child
6. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly