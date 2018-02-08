What’s on listings – February 8 onwards

There’s entertainment galore on offer to those in the Falkirk area this February.

Thursday, February 8

Exhibition

An Iron: Artefacts and Actions exhibition will be open to the public at Callendar House (10am)

Books

A storytime session for little ones takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Film

The Post is to be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, February 9

Film

Coco is to be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (6.30pm)

Music

Hermese Experiment will play at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, February 10

Exercise

A winter climbing trip sets off from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Film

An autism-friendly screening of Coco will take place at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm) in between regular showings of the film (11am and 6pm)

The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm and 7.30pm)

Music

Doon at the Crossroads will be playing live at the Dawg Hoose, King Street, Stirling (9pm)

Sunday, February 11

Exercise

A winter climbing trip will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

A separate winter navigation course will also set off from the same venue (7am)

Monday, February 12

Exhibition

The Making of Falkirk: 1830-1860 display will resume at Callendar House, Falkirk (12.30pm)

Knitting

An hour-long adult craft group event will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street (6.30pm)

Tuesday, February 13

Exercise

A senior winter rambles will head out from Foundry Loan car park, Larbert (9.15am)

Film

Coco will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Wednesday, February 14

Exercise

An introductory class to Scottish winter skills will leave from Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk and head for the hills (7am)

Thursday, February 15

Knitting

An hour-long Knit and Knatter event will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row (2pm)

Dance

Strictly Fun Ballroom dance class will be staged at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6pm)

Music

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will roll into Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, February 16

Film

Three Billboards Outside of Missouri will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Tuesday, February 20

Books

Members of the Falkirk Libraries Audiobook Club will gather to share tales at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon (10am)

Friday, February 23

Music

Baritone Phil Gault and pianist Claire Haslin are set to perform at Falkirk Trinity Church (12pm)

Sunday, February 25

Music

A Callendar House Sunday Concerts event will be held at Callendar House (2pm)

Sunday, March 4

Drama

The Time Machine will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Friday, March 9

Comedy

The Moira Monologues and More Moira Monologues will run at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm and 9pm)

Friday, April 6

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)

Saturday, April 7

Comedy

Hardeep Singh Kohli: Alternative Fact is set to be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Books

Pick of the week

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. Now We are Dead by Stuart MacBride

3. Two Kinds of Trust by Michael Connelly

4. State Secret by Quintin Jardine

5. The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson

6.Night School by Lee Child