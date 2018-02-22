What’s on listings – February 22 onwards

Here’s your complete run down to the Falkirk area’s upcoming events

Thursday, February 22

Lego

A Lego club meets at Bo’ness Library, Scotland Close, Bo’ness (5pm)

Books

Hurricane Book Club members will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6pm)

Comedy

An Introduction to Improvised Comedy event is due to be held at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Film

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, February 23

Books

An adult reading group reconvenes at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Bookbug sessions for toddlers will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness and Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (both 10.30am)

Music

Baritone Phil Gault and pianist Claire Haslin are set to perform at Falkirk Trinity Church (12pm)

Film

Journey’s End will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Concert

Singer Gareth Dunlop will perform at Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk (7pm)

Saturday, February 24

Books

A Chatterbooks group will meet at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)

Lego

The Saturday Lego Club will open its doors to the community at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Journey’s End will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Cabaret

A live cabaret performance will take place at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Sunday, February 25

Exhibition

An Iron: Artefacts and Actions exhibition will be on display to members of the public at Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

An autism-friendly showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi will take place at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Journey’s End will also be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

A Callendar House Sunday Concerts event will be held at Callendar House (2pm)

Monday, February 26

Film

Journey’s End will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Play group

An AppyPlay session for children will go ahead at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11.30am)

Crafts

Members of an adult craft group will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Tuesday, February 27

Outing

A ski mountaineering trip will set off from Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Walk

A Senior Winter Rambles walk will leave from Foundry Loan car park, Larbert (9.30am)

Books

A Storytime session will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Wednesday, February 28

Outing

A winter mountaineering expedition will leave for Glencoe from Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Exhibition

The public can take a look at an Iron: Artefacts and Actions exhibition at Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Thursday, March 1

Crafts

A Crafternoon workshop will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

An evening reading group will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)

Comedy

An Introduction to Improvised Comedy evening will be held at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Sunday, March 4

Drama

The Time Machine will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Friday, March 9

Comedy

The Moira Monologues and More Moira Monologues will run at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm and 9pm)

Friday, April 6

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)