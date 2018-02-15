What’s on listings – February 15 onwards

There’s plenty of entertainment on offer, with something for everyone’s tastes in the Falkirk area this week.

Thursday, February 15

Music

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will roll into Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Dance

Strictly Fun Ballroom dance class will be staged at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6pm)

Friday, February 16

Comedy

Gary Lamont: Dropping The Soap takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Film

Three Bilboards Outside of Missouri will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, February 17

Film

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle screens at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Downsizing will then be shown at the same venue that afternoon (2.30pm)

Theatre

Circus of Horrors: Voodoo will be performed live at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, February 18

Exhibition

An Iron: Artefacts and Actions talk and exhibition will be held at Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Three Bilboards Outside of Missouri will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

A showing of Downsizing will follow at the same venue later that night (7.30pm)

Theatre

A Neil Brand presents Buster Keaton night will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, February 19

Exercise

A winter climbing course departs from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Playgroup

An AppyPlay session will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11.30am)

Books

A Storytime club is to gather at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Larbert Library Reading Group members will meet for an hour at the Hallam Road facility (6.30pm)

Tuesday, February 20

Books

Falkirk Libraries Audiobook Club meets at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon (10am)

Knitting

A Knit and Knatter club will meet at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, February 21

Exercise

An Introduction to Ski Touring lesson will leave from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (7am)

Books

A Bookbugs session will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Another Bookbugs event takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Thursday, February 22

Lego

A Lego club meets at Bo’ness Library, Scotland Close, Bo’ness (5pm)

Books

Hurricane Book Club members will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6pm)

Film

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, February 23

Music

Baritone Phil Gault and pianist Claire Haslin are set to perform at Falkirk Trinity Church (12pm)

Sunday, February 25

Music

A Callendar House Sunday Concerts event will be held at Callendar House (2pm)

Sunday, March 4

Drama

The Time Machine will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Friday, March 9

Comedy

The Moira Monologues and More Moira Monologues will run at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm and 9pm)

Friday, April 6

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)

Saturday, April 7

Comedy

Hardeep Singh Kohli: Alternative Fact is set to be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)