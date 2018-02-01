What’s on listings – February 1 onwards

February sees a whole host of entertainment available for the whole family in Falkirk district.

Thursday, February 1

Musical

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Event

Harry Potter Party will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (6pm)

Harry Potter Party will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)

Film

Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, February 2

Musical

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Film

The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, February 3

Musical

Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm and 7pm)

Film

Ferdinand will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

A disco karaoke Ann Summers ladies night in aid of Breast Cancer takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (7pm)

Sunday, February 4

Music

The Counterfeit 60s Show takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

mONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Film

The Post will be shown at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (11am)

Wednesday, february 7

Books

A Daytime Reading Group session will be held at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)

thursday, february 8

Film

The Post is to be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, february 9

Music

Hermese Experiment will play at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, February 10

Music

Doon at the Crossroads will be playing live at the Dawg Hoose, King Street, Stirling (9pm)

Film

An autism-friendly screening of Coco will take place at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm) in between regular showings of the film (11am and 6pm)

The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm and 7.30pm)

Music

Blue Rose Code will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

thursday, february 15

Music

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will roll into Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Dance

Strictly Fun Ballroom dance class will be staged at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6pm)

tuesday, february 20

Books

Falkirk Libraries Audiobook Club meets at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon (10am)

friday, february 23

Music

Baritone Phil Gault and pianist Claire Haslin are set to perform at Falkirk Trinity Church (12pm)

sunday, february 25

Music

A Callendar House Sunday Concerts event will be held at Callendar House (2pm)

sunday, march 4

Drama

The Time Machine will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

friday, march 9

Comedy

The Moira Monologues and More Moira Monologues will run at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm and 9pm)

Friday, April 6

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)

saturday, april 7

Comedy

Hardeep Singh Kohli: Alternative Fact is set to be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Libary were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. Now We are Dead by Stuart MacBride

3. The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson

4. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

5. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly

6. Night School by Lee Child