What’s on listings – February 1 onwards

February sees a whole host of entertainment available for the whole family in Falkirk district.
Thursday, February 1
Musical
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Event
Harry Potter Party will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (6pm)
Harry Potter Party will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)
Film
Darkest Hour will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, February 2
Musical
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Film
The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Saturday, February 3
Musical
Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company presents Disney, High School Musical on Stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm and 7pm)
Film
Ferdinand will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)
The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Karaoke
A disco karaoke Ann Summers ladies night in aid of Breast Cancer takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (7pm)
Sunday, February 4
Music
The Counterfeit 60s Show takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
mONDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Film
The Post will be shown at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (11am)
Wednesday, february 7
Books
A Daytime Reading Group session will be held at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)
thursday, february 8
Film
The Post is to be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, february 9
Music
Hermese Experiment will play at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Saturday, February 10
Music
Doon at the Crossroads will be playing live at the Dawg Hoose, King Street, Stirling (9pm)
Film
An autism-friendly screening of Coco will take place at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm) in between regular showings of the film (11am and 6pm)
The Post will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm and 7.30pm)
Music
Blue Rose Code will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)
thursday, february 15
Music
The Johnny Cash Roadshow will roll into Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Dance
Strictly Fun Ballroom dance class will be staged at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6pm)
tuesday, february 20
Books
Falkirk Libraries Audiobook Club meets at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon (10am)
friday, february 23
Music
Baritone Phil Gault and pianist Claire Haslin are set to perform at Falkirk Trinity Church (12pm)
sunday, february 25
Music
A Callendar House Sunday Concerts event will be held at Callendar House (2pm)
sunday, march 4
Drama
The Time Machine will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)
friday, march 9
Comedy
The Moira Monologues and More Moira Monologues will run at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm and 9pm)
Friday, April 6
Music
Doon at the Crossroads play live at Number 2 Baker Street, Baker Street, Stirling (9pm)
saturday, april 7
Comedy
Hardeep Singh Kohli: Alternative Fact is set to be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
books
Pick of the week
Most requested books at Falkirk Libary were:
1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child
2. Now We are Dead by Stuart MacBride
3. The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson
4. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine
5. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly
6. Night School by Lee Child