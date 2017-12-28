What’s on listings – December 28 onwards

Christmas may be over, but there’s still plenty to keep you entertained around the district in the run up to the new year and beyond.
Thursday, December 28
Film
White Christmas will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Friday, December 29
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Saturday, December 30
Music
The Doledrums will be playing live at North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Sunday, December 31
Music
QFX and DJ Rankin will be performing at The Warehouse, Burnbank Road (10pm)
GBX, George Bowie, Darren Styles and lots more at City, Princes Street (10pm)
Karaoke
A Hogmanay Karaoke Disco takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)
monday, january 1
Event
Fire and Light 2018, outdoor light show spectacular to welcome the New Year, Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)
TUESDAY, January 2
Event
Fire and Light 2018, outdoor light show spectacular to welcome the New Year, Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)
Wednesday, January 3
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Thursday, January 4
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 7pm)
Friday, January 5
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Saturday, January 6
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Sunday, January 7
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, January 8
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Wednesday, January 10
Talk
Steaming in and about Denny/Bonnybridge and Larbert with Jim Summers, Stuart Sellar and Robin Nelson will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10.15am and 1pm)
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Thursday, January 11
Film
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Friday, January 12
Film
The Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Saturday, January 13
Music
Doon at the Crossroads play live at The Crook Bar, Allanvale Road, Bridge of Allan (9pm)
Film
Thor: Ragnarok will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am amd 2.30pm)
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Sunday, January 14
Film
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)