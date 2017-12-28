What’s on listings – December 28 onwards

Christmas may be over, but there’s still plenty to keep you entertained around the district in the run up to the new year and beyond.

Thursday, December 28

Film

White Christmas will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Friday, December 29

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Saturday, December 30

Music

The Doledrums will be playing live at North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, December 31

Music

QFX and DJ Rankin will be performing at The Warehouse, Burnbank Road (10pm)

GBX, George Bowie, Darren Styles and lots more at City, Princes Street (10pm)

Karaoke

A Hogmanay Karaoke Disco takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

monday, january 1

Event

Fire and Light 2018, outdoor light show spectacular to welcome the New Year, Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)

TUESDAY, January 2

Event

Fire and Light 2018, outdoor light show spectacular to welcome the New Year, Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)

Wednesday, January 3

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Thursday, January 4

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 7pm)

Friday, January 5

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Saturday, January 6

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Sunday, January 7

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, January 8

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Wednesday, January 10

Talk

Steaming in and about Denny/Bonnybridge and Larbert with Jim Summers, Stuart Sellar and Robin Nelson will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10.15am and 1pm)

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, January 11

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Friday, January 12

Film

The Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, January 13

Music

Doon at the Crossroads play live at The Crook Bar, Allanvale Road, Bridge of Allan (9pm)

Film

Thor: Ragnarok will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am amd 2.30pm)

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, January 14

Film

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Death of Stalin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)