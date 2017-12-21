What’s on listings - December 22 onwards

The festive season is here and there’s lots to enjoy in the run up to the big day - and afterwards too!

Friday, December 22

Film

It’s A Wonderful Life will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Event

A Bauble Hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Karaoke

Stables Sing Along takes place at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Saturday, December 23

Music

One Couple, Two Shows: songs from Robert T Leonard and Samantha J Mairs at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Christmas cabaret with comedian Bobby Dee and singer Kelly Ann Peters at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Film

The Snowman and The Snowman and the Snowdog double bill will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street,Bo’ness (11am)

It’s A Wonderful Life will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Event

A Bauble Hunt will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

A Cosy Christmas Read will take place at the Helix Park, Falkirk (12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm)

A Living Nativity will take place at Muiravondside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Sunday, December 24

Music

John Waterston sings at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (4pm)

Film

It’s A Wonderful Life will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Event

A Cosy Christmas Read takes place at the Helix Park, Falkirk (10am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm)

Games

A pool and dominoes competition takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (2pm)

Monday, December 25

Music

A Christmas Night Party takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (11pm)

Wednesday, December 27

Film

Murder on the Orient Express will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (3pm)

Thursday, December 28

Film

White Christmas will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Friday, December 29

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Saturday, December 30

Music

The Doledrums will be playing live at North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, December 31

Karaoke

A Hogmanay Karaoke Disco takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Monday, January 1

Event

Fire and Light 2018, outdoor light show spectacular to welcome the New Year, Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)

Tuesday, January 2

Event

Fire and Light 2018, outdoor light show spectacular to welcome the New Year, Helix Park, Falkirk (5pm)

Wednesday, January 3

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Thursday, January 4

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 7pm)

Friday, January 5

Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)