What’s on listings — August 3 onwards

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of all the upcoming film, music, theatre and children’s activities taking place in the area.
Friday, August 3
Music
A Tribute to Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Saturday, August 4
Crafts
A Gala Day drop-in takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10am)
Art
Create a comic book with Kev F at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)
Children
Lego Club takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Music
Prairie Star Country and Western Club host Big City at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)
Acoustic Mac and Acoustic Eagles will play Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Sunday, August 5
Music
Keep it Country will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Monday, August 6
Crafts
P in the Park takes place at Slamannan Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (3pm)
Literature
An evening reading group takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)
Tuesday, August 7
Literature
Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
A daytime reading group takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)
A Bookbug session takes place at Slammanan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)
Theatre
Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4.30pm)
Wednesday, August 8
Theatre
Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am and 1pm)
Children
Teddy Bears Picnic Stories and Songs takes place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)
Thursday, August 9
Crafts
A Crafternoon session will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)
A craft session will also be held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)
Gaming
The Grangemouth Cup PlayStation 4 Football Tournament is being held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm)
Film
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is to be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Show
A Wildlife Road Trip hosted by TV presenters Martin Hughes-Games and Iolo Williams will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Friday, August 10
Books
A Bookbug class for children is scheduled at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
A Storytime session will be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)
Film
Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)
Ocean’s 8 will be screened at the same venue later that night (8pm)
Saturday, August 11
Wildlife
An interactive Meet The Bees event will allow guests to learn more about these important insects at Muiravonside Country Park (10am and 1pm)
Crafts
A Create a Comic Book session with former Beano creator Kevin Sutherland will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Lego
A Lego club will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
Board games
A Board Games Bonanza event featuring classics and new creations will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)
Potting
A potting session for children involving crafty gardening fun is due to take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)
Film
Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Ocean’s 8 will then be screened at the same venue later that day (2.30pm)
Comedy
Smash hit adult comedy show 51 Shades of Maggie will be performed by Gary: Tank Commander star Leah MacRae at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Sunday, August 12
Film
Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)
Ocean’s 8 will then be screened at the same venue later that day (4.30pm)
Monday, August 13
Theatre
A summer theatre school titled Game Over for seven to 18-year-olds will run from Monday, August 13 to Thursday, August 16 at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am to 4pm daily)
Board games
A Brilliant Board Games club will gather at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)
Film
Ocean’s 8 will then be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)