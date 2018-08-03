What’s on listings — August 3 onwards

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of all the upcoming film, music, theatre and children’s activities taking place in the area.

Friday, August 3

Music

A Tribute to Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 4

Crafts

A Gala Day drop-in takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10am)

Art

Create a comic book with Kev F at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)

Children

Lego Club takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Music

Prairie Star Country and Western Club host Big City at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Acoustic Mac and Acoustic Eagles will play Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, August 5

Music

Keep it Country will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, August 6

Crafts

P in the Park takes place at Slamannan Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (3pm)

Literature

An evening reading group takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Tuesday, August 7

Literature

Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A daytime reading group takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slammanan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Theatre

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

Wednesday, August 8

Theatre

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am and 1pm)

Children

Teddy Bears Picnic Stories and Songs takes place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

Thursday, August 9

Crafts

A Crafternoon session will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

A craft session will also be held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Gaming

The Grangemouth Cup PlayStation 4 Football Tournament is being held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm)

Film

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is to be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Show

A Wildlife Road Trip hosted by TV presenters Martin Hughes-Games and Iolo Williams will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, August 10

Books

A Bookbug class for children is scheduled at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Storytime session will be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Film

Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Ocean’s 8 will be screened at the same venue later that night (8pm)

Saturday, August 11

Wildlife

An interactive Meet The Bees event will allow guests to learn more about these important insects at Muiravonside Country Park (10am and 1pm)

Crafts

A Create a Comic Book session with former Beano creator Kevin Sutherland will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Lego

A Lego club will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Board games

A Board Games Bonanza event featuring classics and new creations will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)

Potting

A potting session for children involving crafty gardening fun is due to take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Ocean’s 8 will then be screened at the same venue later that day (2.30pm)

Comedy

Smash hit adult comedy show 51 Shades of Maggie will be performed by Gary: Tank Commander star Leah MacRae at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, August 12

Film

Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Ocean’s 8 will then be screened at the same venue later that day (4.30pm)

Monday, August 13

Theatre

A summer theatre school titled Game Over for seven to 18-year-olds will run from Monday, August 13 to Thursday, August 16 at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am to 4pm daily)

Board games

A Brilliant Board Games club will gather at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Film

Ocean’s 8 will then be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)