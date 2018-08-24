What’s on listings — August 24 onwards

Need some inspiration to keep you or the children amused? Here is a list of upcoming events taking place in Falkirk district.

Friday, August 24

Film

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm)

Ideal Home will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 25

Literature

Chatterbooks will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Chatterbooks will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)

Children

Lego Club will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Lego Club will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

The Adventures of Prince Achmed will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (3.30pm)

Ideal Home will be shown a the Hippodrome, Bo’ness (8pm)

Karaoke

A karaoke night will be held at The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (8.30pm)

Sunday, August 26

Cookery

Kinneil Orchard Cooking Workshop will take place at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness (1pm)

Film

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Ideal Home will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm)

Whitney will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, August 27

Literature

Storytime will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

The Daytime Reading Group will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Film

Ideal Home will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Crafts

A Revive Falkirk Craft Session will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm and 3.15pm)

A Revive Falkirk Craft Session will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (6pm)

Tuesday, August 28

Literature

Storytime will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug Session will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug Session will take place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, August 29

Literature

A Bookbug Session will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

A Bookbug Session will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug Session will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

Whitney will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, August 30

Literature

A Bookbug Session will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Chatterbooks will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (4pm)

Crafts

Crafternoon will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Film

Whitney will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Friday, August 31

Literature

A Bookbug Session will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Bookbug Session will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm)

Storytime will take place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Film

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Music

Traditional music duo Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham will be playing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, Sept 1

Children

Lego Club will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Comedy

Girls Night Oot will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Grease Sing-a-Long will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, Sept 2

Music

Movies to Musicals Glasgow Philharmonia will peform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Monday, Sept 3

Literature

Storytime takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Tuesday, Sept 4

Literature

Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am