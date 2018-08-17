What’s on listings — August 17 onwards

There are plenty of film, music, theatre and children’s activities coming up in the region. Check out our highlights below.

Film

Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Dance

The Dreamboys will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Saturday, August 18

Games

The Big Hunt 2018 Geo-caching taster session takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (10am)

Film

Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Carry Greenham Home will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, August 19

History

A talk on Falkirk Football Club in World War One by Michael White will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Film

Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hipodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, August 20

Film

Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Literary

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

An evening reading group will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (6.30pm)

Tuesday, August 21

Audiobooks

Falkirk Libraries Audiobooks Club will hold a free session at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Falkirk (10am)

Books

A Storytime session for children will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Animals

A Feed The Animals event will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (1pm)

Books

Bookbug classes for little ones will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Crafts

Knit and Knatter clubs will reconvene at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm) and Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, August 22

Books

Bookbug classes for children will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am), Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am) and Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

A Storytime group will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

Inspired by Frankenstein, Mary Shelley starring Elle Fanning is being shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, August 23

Books

A Bookbug class is to be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Crafts

A Crafternoon session will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

A Knit and Knatter club will meet at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (2pm)

Books

A Storytime group will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Film

Inspired by Frankenstein, Mary Shelley starring Elle Fanning is being shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Theatre

Tribute show The George Michael Story will honour the late pop star at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, August 24

Books

Bookbug sessions will take place at Bo’ness Library, Hope Street, Bo’ness (10.30am) and Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Storytime session will be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Film

A monster family embark on a cruise ship in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation which will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm)

Ideal Home, starring Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd, will be shown at the same venue that evening (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 25

Theatre

Junior auditions for a festive production of Cinderella will be held at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.30am)

Books

Chatterbooks events for young children will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am) and Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Film

A monster family embark on a cruise ship in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation which will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Lego

A Lego club for children aged between five and 12 will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Crafts

A Puppet Workshop which ties in with a showing of The Adventures of Prince Achmed at the Hippodrome will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

The Adventures of Prince Achmed, an old animated feature film, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (3.30pm)