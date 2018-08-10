What’s on listings — August 10 onwards

There are plenty of film, music, theatre and children’s activities coming up in the region. Check out our highlights below.

Friday, August 10

Film

Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Ocean’s 8 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 11

Nature

Meet the Bees takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (10am and 1pm)

Art

Create a Comic Book with Kev F at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Games

Lego Club takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Board Game Bonanza takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)

Gardening

Potting in the Library takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Ocean’s 8 at the Hippodorme, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Hereditary will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Comedy

51 Shades of Maggie will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, August 12

Film

Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Ocean’s 8 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm)

Hereditary will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, August 13

Games

Brilliant Board Games takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Theatre

Theatre Summer School: Game Over takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Ocean’s 8 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Crafts

An adult craft group takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Tuesday, August 14

Literary

Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, August 15

Literary

A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

Ocean’s 8 at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, August 16

Computing

Digital Builders: Gaming and digital building fun taks place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Crafts

Crafternoon takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Film

Hereditary at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Friday, August 17

Literary

A Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Games

Denny Cup Playstation 4 Football Tournament kicks off at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm)

Crafts

Back to School Craft Session takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm)

Film

Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Dance

The Dreamboys will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Saturday, August 18

Games

The Big Hunt 2018 Geo-caching taster session takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (10am)

Film

Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Carry Greenham Homw will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, August 19

History

A talk on Falkirk Football in WW1 by Michael White will take place at Callendar Houise, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Film

Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hipodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, August 20

Film

Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Literary

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)