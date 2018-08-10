What’s on listings — August 10 onwards

There are plenty of film, music, theatre and children’s activities coming up in the region. Check out our highlights below.
Friday, August 10
Film
Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)
Ocean’s 8 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Saturday, August 11
Nature
Meet the Bees takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (10am and 1pm)
Art
Create a Comic Book with Kev F at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Games
Lego Club takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
Board Game Bonanza takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)
Gardening
Potting in the Library takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)
Film
Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Ocean’s 8 at the Hippodorme, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Hereditary will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Comedy
51 Shades of Maggie will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Sunday, August 12
Film
Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)
Ocean’s 8 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm)
Hereditary will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Monday, August 13
Games
Brilliant Board Games takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)
Theatre
Theatre Summer School: Game Over takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am)
Film
Ocean’s 8 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Crafts
An adult craft group takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)
Tuesday, August 14
Literary
Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)
Wednesday, August 15
Literary
A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)
Film
Ocean’s 8 at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Thursday, August 16
Computing
Digital Builders: Gaming and digital building fun taks place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)
Crafts
Crafternoon takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)
Film
Hereditary at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Friday, August 17
Literary
A Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Games
Denny Cup Playstation 4 Football Tournament kicks off at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1pm)
Crafts
Back to School Craft Session takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm)
Film
Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)
Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Dance
The Dreamboys will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)
Saturday, August 18
Games
The Big Hunt 2018 Geo-caching taster session takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (10am)
Film
Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Carry Greenham Homw will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Sunday, August 19
History
A talk on Falkirk Football in WW1 by Michael White will take place at Callendar Houise, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)
Film
Patrick will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)
Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hipodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, August 20
Film
Mary Shelley will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Literary
Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)