What’s On Listings – April 26 onwards

With the May bank holiday just around the corner, there’s plenty going on locally to entertain the whole family.

Thursday, April 26

Crafts

A Crafternoon event will give little ones a chance to show off their creative side at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

The Hurricane Book Club will meet to discuss Let Go My Hand by Edward Docx at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6pm)

Music

American country singer Robert Mizzell is set to perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Books

A monthly reading group for adults will gather at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm)

Likewise, another adult reading group will meet at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Friday, April 27

Books

A Bookbug club aimed at getting little ones’ imaginations going through the love of reading will meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Another Bookbug session will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street. Falkirk (10.30am)

Music

Three Scottish bands, namely Broken Records, The Little Kicks and The Cobalts, will perform classic rock and roll hits at The Tolbooth, Jail Wynd, Stirling (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Sing Along at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Film

Wonderstruck, a movie centred on two deaf children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

Former members of The Jersey Boys will bring their own portrayal of the iconic group to Falkirk when The Jersey Beat arrive in town to take their energetic show onto the stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

saturday, april 28

Lego

A rescheduled Lego club meeting which had been due to take place on April 21 will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

A seperate Saturday Lego group will meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Comedy

A Laurel and Hardy triple bill screening will take place at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Music

Fresh versions of iconic Police and Sting solo album songs will be belted out during a tribute act performance at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Kirsty Laird sings at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

David John sings at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Karaoke

People can sing along at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (8.30pm)

Pool

People can register from noon to play the pool competition at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (12.30pm)

Sunday, April 29

Music

Another Callendar House Sunday Concerts event, featuring the Traditional Falkirk Music Project, will be held at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (2pm)

Film

A Wrinkle in Time is a Disney adventure epic about space travel and will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Music

Scotland’s very own Rhinestone cowboy, Sydney Devine, will bring his good old country standards to Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Monday, April 30

Music

Northern Irish folk scene regulars Fil Campbell and Tom McFarland will combine their vocal, guitar and percussion skills for a Stirling Folk Club show at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

ICT

A Get Digital Basics ICT information session dedicated to email systems will be held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

Books

A Storytime club for children will gather at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Another Storytime club will meet later that afternoon at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Tuesday, May 1

Quiz

Stables Stumpers with a free finger buffet takes place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Crafts

A Knit and Natter club is to meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm)

A separate Knit and Natter club will meet at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, May 2

Film

Books

Picks of the week

1.The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2.I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

3.Night School by Lee Child

4.Dark in Death by JD Robb

5.Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride

6.The 17th Suspect by James Patterson