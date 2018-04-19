What’s On Listings – April 19 onwards

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our weekly listings guide of what’s happening around the Falkirk district.

Thursday, April 19

Crafts

A Crafternoon session designed for young children will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

School work

A Homework Club will give students a chance to catch up after class or ask for help with their studies at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (5.30pm)

Film

Documenting the grave threat to whale fishing in the Faroe Islands, The Island and The Whales will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

Guitarist and folk and traditional singer Bob Knight is set to entertain an audience at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Friday, April 20

Badger watch

Children and parents are invited to wrap up warm and head along to a family-friendly badger watch, led by a park ranger, at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (7.30pm)

Film

Scottish director Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here tells the tale of a traumatised veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) who tracks down missing girls for a living. The movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, April 21

Film

The animation Early Man, set at the dawn of time, sees a tribe unite against a mighty enemy to save their home. The film will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Books

Writers Alexandra Sokoloff and Craig Robertson will mark World Book Night by giving an audience a behind-the-scenes look at crime writing. This two-hour event will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (7pm)

Film

Scottish director Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here telling the tale of a traumatised veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) who tracks down missing girls for a living will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, April 22

Exhibitions

Fe Iron: The Falkirk Story celebrating the area’s iron founding history will be open to members of the public at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10am)

An Iron: Artefacts and Actions display will also be open to the public at Callendar House’s Park Gallery (10am)

Films

Finding Your Feet, starring Imelda Staunton and Celia Imrie, will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Scottish director Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here tells the tale of a traumatised veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) who tracks down missing girls for a living. The movie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, April 23

ICT skills

A two-hour workshop looking at ways of searching for information and staying safe online will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

Books

A Storytime session designed to spark young children’s imaginations with engaging story books is due to be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Theatre

A stage adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Tuesday, April 24

Books

There will be nursery rhymes and children’s stories aplenty when a Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A separate Bookbug event will be held at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, April 25

Film

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story explains how the Austrian actress fled an oppressive marriage to become one of Hollywood’s leading ladies in the 1940s and will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, April 26

Crafts

A Crafternoon event will give little ones a chance to show off their creative side at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

The Hurricane Book Club will meet to discuss Let Go My Hand by Edward Docx at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6pm)

Music

American country singer Robert Mizzell is set to perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Books

A monthly reading group for adults will gather at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm)

Likewise, another adult reading group will meet at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Theatre

Former members of The Jersey Boys will bring their own portrayal of the iconic group to Falkirk when The Jersey Beat arrive in town to take their energetic show onto the stage at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Pick of the week

Books

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

3. Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride

4. Night school by Lee Child

5. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

6. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly