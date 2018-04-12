What’s On Listings – April 12 onwards

Venues across the Falkirk district have plenty on offer to keep you entertained over the coming week and you can find out all about it in our weekly listings guide.

Thursday, April 12

Crafts

A Crafternoon session will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

A Storytime group for toddlers aged three and above will gather for more fun at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Tubing

Children and adults can grab a tube and enjoying sliding down the slope at Polmonthill Snowsports Centre, Polmont (2pm and 4pm)

Friday, April 13

Theatre

A Can You Catch The Killer interactive murder mystery game will turn theatregoers into detectives at Falkirk Town Hall (8pm).

Music

Combining the full sound of big band swing with charisma, panache and swagger, the Rat Pack Live will take the swinging 60s to the Albert Halls, Stirling (7.30pm).

Karaoke

Sing along at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Dr Bike

Cyclists dusting their bikes off in time for the spring weather can get a tune-up courtesy of Falkirk Active Travel Hub’s Dr Bike, who will give bikes a full health check at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (9am)

Tennis

An Easter tennis coaching camp will help youngsters get into the swing of the sport when it gets under way at Dollar Park, Falkirk (10am)

Pokemon

Fans of Pokemon will have the chance to swap their cards with other players and get involved in a Pokemon Go session at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Books

A Storytime book club for little ones and parents will meet at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Saturday, April 14

Music

Shayron Bell performs at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Children’s Theatre

Milkshake! Live - The Magic Storybook will showcase a bunch of children’s favourites, including Bob the Builder and Noddy, at Falkirk Town Hall (3.30pm).

Board games

New and classic board games alike will be put out on display for curious thinkers and quiz masters at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)

Lego

A Lego club for children aged five and upwards meets at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Animal feeding

A stock keeper will lead young guests and their parents on a farm tour and allow youngsters to get close enough to feed the animals at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (1pm)

Karaoke

Budding singers and quiz whizzes are invited along to a karaoke and quiz night at The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (8.30pm)

Sunday, April 15

Balloon walk

A three-mile Scotland Balloon Walk in aid of blood cancer charity Bloodwise will take place in Callendar Park, Falkirk (9.45am)

Fe Iron

Examining the iron-founding history of the area, Fe Iron: The Falkirk Story will demonstrate how its foundries brought iron to the world at Callendar House, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Monster Family sees a witch cast an evil spell over a crowd of guests at a Halloween party and will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Monday, April 16

Film

The Divine Order, which tells the story of a suffrage movement being born in Switzerland, is to be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Animal feeding

Little ones aged six and under will have the opportunity to meet and feed a range of animals at Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross (1pm)

Books

Book lovers are invited along to a friendly and welcoming reading club which meets at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert

Tuesday, April 17

Quiz

Stables Stumpers with a free finger buffet takes place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Audiobooks

Those who enjoy listening to audiobooks are welcome to attend a group’s informal monthly meeting at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Falkirk (10am)

Knitting

A Knit and Knatter group will meet for a chat and to swap ideas at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm)

A similar session will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, April 18

Bookbug

A Bookbug session for babies and toddlers featuring nursery songs, rhymes and books will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

Another Bookbug meeting will be held at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Denny children and parents can head to a Bookbug event at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Afternoon dance

Accomplished musician and vocalist John Findlay will lead an afternoon of fun and relaxed social dancing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2.I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

3.Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride

4.State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

5.Night School by Lee Child

6.Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly