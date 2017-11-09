What’s On & Listings

Our guide to what’s happening on the social scene over the weekend and beyond.

Here’s our Top Six:

1. Falkirk’s own Fairweather and the Elements – featuring Ross Fairweather, pictured above – will play songs from their forthcoming LP and share a bill with Grangemouth’s Patryns and Joseph Hewer at North Star in Vicar Street tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm.

2. Classic Music Live Falkirk has secured the services of world renowned violinist Tasmin Little. The talented musician has played some of the most prestigious venues around the globe and adds another string to her bow at Falkirk Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm.

3. Another evening of poignant entertainment takes place at Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday as the curtain goes up on the annual Festival of Remembrance from 7pm. Bo’ness and Carriden Band, The Sunbeam Singers, The Bo’ness Belles and Bill Black are among the performers.

4. Music fans will love to see and hear a member of the Jazz Royal Family, singer Jacqui Dankworth perform at Falkirk Town Hall with pianist Charlie Wood tonight (Thursday) from 7.30pm. Expect some cool tunes and smooth vocals from this diatonic duo.

5. Supremely talented actress Rebecca Vaughan, pictured above, takes on the challenging role of Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre and a few other well-known literary characters in this novel approach to a novel at Falkirk Town Hall from 7.30pm on Sunday.

6. The historic Hippodrome cinema’s popular Taste of Silents series continues at 7.30pm on Saturday with a screening of Blackmail (1929) from the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock, who went on to take the talkies by storm with flicks like Psycho and The Birds.

LISTINGS

Thursday, November 9

Music

Jacqui Dankworth and Charlie Wood: Just You, Just Me will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

The Snowman will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, November 10

Music

Fairweather and the Elements, The Patryns and Joseph Hewer will be performing at North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Classic Music Live Falkirk presents violinist Tasmin Little at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Breathe will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Karaoke

Tracy’s Karaoke will take place at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Saturday, November 11

Music

The Pistol Broke will be playing live in the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)

The Festival of Remembrance will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Film

Earth: One Amazing Day will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Breathe will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Taste of Silents: Blackmail will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Tracy’s Karaoke will take place at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Sunday, November 12

Film

Earth: One Amazing Day, at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Breathe will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Theatre

Jane Eyre: An Autobiography, performer Rebecca Vaughan embodies everywoman Jane – and several other characters at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Tracy’s 80s Karaoke will take place at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Monday, November 13

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Raging Twilight at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Breathe will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Games

Dominoes and Bingo will be played at the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (2pm)

Tuesday, November 14

Dance

Violet Moon’s Burlesque Chair Dance Class at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Games

Dominoes will be played at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Wednesday, November 15

Dance

Violet Moon’s Burlesque Fitness Class will take place at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Theatre

Shakespeare’s School Festival will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Thursday, november 16

Music

Best of Broadway, songs from the Broadway shows at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

NT Live: Follies will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, November 17

Film

The Party will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, November 18

Comedy

Craig Hill – Someone’s Gonna Get Kilt! Scotland’s ‘kilted treasure’ will be peforming at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Paddington will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Sunday, November 19

Music

The Sing Forth Concert will take place in Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Victoria and Abdul at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Pecking Order at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, November 20

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Dana and Susan Robinson at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Wednesday, November 22

Pantomime

The Young Portonians present Mother Goose at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (7.30pm)

Books

Pick of the Week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. Fifty Fifty by James Patterson

2. Night School by Lee Child

3. The Store by James Patterson

4. Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankin

5. The Late Show by Michael Connelly

6. The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter