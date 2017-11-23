What’s on in the area

Here are some entertaining events you may want to attend over the next few days.

1) DIONNE HICKEY

Talented singer and professional Christmas Lights switch flicker Dionne Hickey will perform at Stenhousemuir’s Stables on Saturday from 9pm. A chance to see and hear the amazing vocalist in intimate – and warm – surroundings after last weekend’s big festive date.

2) EIGHTIES MANIA at FTH

People who remember Kevin Bacon before his work in commercials will love this official 1980s tribute, featuring cracking recreations of chart toppers from Culture Club to Kim Wilde, pictured above. It’s going to be a footloose Saturday night at FTH from 7.30pm.

3) MUGENKYO TAIKO DRUMMERS

The hard to beat Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers are sure to be a big hit when they roll into Falkirk Town Hall at 7.30pm on Sunday. Imagine Keith Moon, John Bonham and Cozy Powell starring in Enter the Dragon and you still won’t come close to the show’s pure power and rhythm.

4) THE MEDIA WHORES

Falkirk’s rockers with their finger on society’s weak, but still ticking, pulse The Media Whores will blow the roof off Bannermans in Edinburgh from 7pm on Sunday in support of former Specials guitar man Roddy Radiation’s Skabilly Rebels. Tickets available at Ticket Scotland.

5) MOTHER GOOSE

The Young Portonian pantomime is always a highlight of the Grangemouth social calendar. This year’s production Mother Goose will have audience members young and old laughing and singing along in Grangemouth Town Hall from 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

6) B:IND LEMON GATORS and 47 MILES OF BARBED WIRE

Stirling Blues Club presents some rocking live action behind the Big Red Door in Stirling tonight (Thursday) from 8pm with the Blind Lemon Gators and 47 Miles of Barbed Wire laying down righteous licks right, left and centre.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Thursday, November 23

Music

Falkirk Folk Club presents The Lasses at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Stirling Blues Club presents The Blind Lemon Gators and 47 Miles of Barbed Wire at the Big Red Door, Allan Park Church South, Stirling (8pm)

Pantomime

The Young Portonians present Mother Goose at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (7.30pm)

Film

Pecking Order will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, November 24

Pantomime

The Young Portonians present Mother Goose at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (7.30pm)

Dance

Forbidden Nights Sexy Circus, circus stars perform some amazing acrobatics at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Paddington 2 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Stables Sing Along takes place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Saturday, November 25

Music

Eighties Mania will be peformed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Dionne Hickey performs at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Angela Duncan will be performing at Stenhousemuir Bowling Club, Church Street, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Pantomime

The Young Portonians present Mother Goose at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm and 7.30pm)

Film

Paddington 2 screened at Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 7pm)

Sunday, November 26

Music

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, November 27

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Davy Holt at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Paddington 2 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, November 28

Dance

Violet Moon’s Burlesque Chair Dance Class takes place at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Children

Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook will be visiting Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook will be visiting Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.50pm)

Quiz

Stables Stumpers – including a free finger buffet – takes place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Wednesday, November 29

Dance

Violet Moon’s Burlesque Fitness Class takes place at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Film

Paddington 2 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, November 30

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents Smokehouse Blues Band at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Children

Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook will visit Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)

Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook will visit Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (1.30pm)

Film

Paddington 2 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, December 1

Pantomime

Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, December 2

Pantomime

Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, December 3

Pantomime

Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm)

Tuesday, December 5

Pantomime

Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Wednesday, December 6

Pantomime

Peter Pan, BSL performance with the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)