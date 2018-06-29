What’s on in Falkirk - June 29

There’s lots happening across the area in the next couple of weeks - check out our listings here!

Friday, June 29

Karaoke

Sing Along at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Circus

Zippo’s Circus will be performing at Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk (5pm and 7.30pm)

Cinema

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm and 7.30pm)

Saturday, June 30

Music

Robyn Taylor sings at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (8pm)

Circus

Zippo’s Circus will be performing at Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk (3pm and 7.30pm)

Military Display

Stirling Armed Forces Day takes place in King’s Park, Stirling (11am)

Cinema

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7pm)

Sunday, July 1

Circus

Zippo’s Circus will be performing at Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk (Noon and 3pm)

Cinema

The Breadwinner will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4pm and 7.15pm)

Monday, July 2

Sporting Literature

An Evening with Archie McPherson takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Cinema

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, July 3

Quiz

Stables Stumpers with free finger buffet at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybrige Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, July 4

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Cinema

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Thursday, July 5

Cinema

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, July 6

Cinema

Show Dogs will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

My Friend Dahmer will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Saturday, July 7

Cinema

Show Dogs will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Grease will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, July 8

Sporting Nostalgia

A Football Reminiscence Day takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Cinema

Show Dogs will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2pm)

Grease will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

My Friend Dahmer will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Monday, July 9

Cinema

My Friend Dahmer will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, July 10

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, July 11

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Art

A Character Design Comic Art Workshop takes place with Gary Erskine at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Cinema

My Friend Dahmer will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, July 12

Computing

A Code Club taster session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Cinema

Grease will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, July 13

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Craft

A Seaside Craft session takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Cinema

The Incredibles 2 will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Saturday, July 14

Crafts

A Bastille Day craft session takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Nature

Feed the Animals takes place at Muiravondside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Pickof the week

Books

Most requested book at Falkirk Library last week were:

1.A Brush with Death by Quintin Jardine

2.Only the Dead Can Tell by Alex Gray

3.The Midnight Line by Lee Child

4.NYPD Red 5 by James Patterson

5.I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

6.17th Suspect by James Patterson