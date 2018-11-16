What’s on in Falkirk district — November 16 onwards

There are various events taking place and clubs meeting in the region in the near future — here are the details.

Friday, November 16

Film

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 8pm)

Musicals

Falkirk Youth Theatre presents Fame at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, November 17

Film

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Music

An open mic evening with Ian Whitfield will be held at The Star Inn, Grahams Road, Falkirk (8pm)

Musicals

Falkirk Youth Theatre presents Fame at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, November 18

Film

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm)

Musicals

Falkirk Youth Theatre presents Fame at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Comedy

Ray Bradshaw: Deaf Comedy Fam will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Monday, November 19

Literature

Storytime will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Rachael Lucas, Bo’ness Bound will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (6.30pm)

Tuesday, November 20

Literature

Falkirk Libraries Audiobook Club takes place at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon (10am)

Rebel Stories with Jan Bee Brown takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am and 1.30pm)

Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, November 21

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Rebel Stories with Jan Bee Brown takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (6.30pm)

Music

Barbara Bryceland’s Christmas Special will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Thursday, November 22

Literature

Author Kirkland Ciccone will discuss his latest work, Glowglass, a tale about cults, poison and porridge, at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)

A Storytime session will be held at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

ES Thomson will discuss gothic crime and her new book, The Blood, with an audience at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir (6.30pm)

Crafts

A Crafternoon club will meet at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

A Knit and Knatter event will be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm)

Film

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Theatre

Murder Mystery: The Other Pirates From The Caribbean will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Friday, November 23

Literature

A Bookbug class for children will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

A Storytime event will be held at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Writer Maggie Craig will participate in a Falkirk Rebels discussion at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Falkirk (10.30am)

An Afternoon with James Oswald, author of detective mystery series Inspector McLean, will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2.30pm)

Film

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.30pm and 8pm)

Theatre

Forbidden Nights is coming to Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, November 24

Literature

Chatterbooks clubs will take place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge and Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (both at 10.30am)

Crafts

Youngsters will a chance to show off their imagination and building skills at a Lego Club event at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson, Avenue, Polmont (11am)

A Saturday Lego Club will also take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (11am)

Film

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, November 25

Music

Chris James will perform at The Star Inn, Grahams Road, Falkirk (5pm)

Film

An autism-friendly version of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

A captioned screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will then be shown at the same venue at 4.30pm

A regular screening of the film will then be shown later that evening at 7.30pm