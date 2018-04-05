What’s on in Falkirk district - April 5 onwards

Looking for things to do this week? Check out our listings here!

Thursday, april 5

Expedition

A weather-dependent rock climbing expedition will leave for a nearby crag or indoor climbing centre from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9am)

Exhibition

Fe Iron: The Falkirk Story will examine the iron founding history of the district on the second floor galleries at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10am)

Crafts

A Super Spring Crafts event will give children the chance to get creative at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)

Friday, April 6

Workshop

A Mobile Foundry Pour will show people what it was like to be a foundry moulder and offer guests a chance to try it for themselves at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10am)

Mine Crafts

Mine Craft-loving youngsters are invited to a themed craft session at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (2.30pm)

Film

Lady Bird, a film about a nurse trying desperately to keep her family afloat, will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

A sing-along karaoke night will take place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Saturday, April 7

Crafts

An Egg-citing Crafts workshop for children aged between five and 12 will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)

Film

Childhood classic Peter Rabbit will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Music

A live music night with performer Don Taylor will get under way at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Sunday, April 8

Exhibition

Fe Iron: The Falkirk Story will examine the iron founding history of the district on the second floor galleries at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Childhood classic Peter Rabbit will be re-screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Lady Bird, starring Saorise Ronan will be re-shown at the same venue that evening (7.30pm)

Monday, April 9

Easter activities

A multi-activity camp will give youngsters a chance to try their hand at a number of sports and games at Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth (9am)

Skiing lessons

An Easter Penguins ski school for little ones aged four-and-a-half to six years old will be held at Polmonthill Snow Sports Centre, Polmont (10am)

An Easter Ski Levels 1 and 2 lesson for more experienced skiers will then take place (11am)

Tennis

A tennis coaching class for five to 11-year-olds of all abilities will take place at Dollar Park, Falkirk (10am)

Tuesday, April 10

Musical Theatre

Children interested in music and drama can spend their Easter break with a team of professionals from the musical theatre industry. This workshop takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, Westbridge Street, Falkirk (10am)

GymnasticsNew or current gymnasts will be able to learn or develop a variety of floor and vault skills at a class held at St Mungo’s High, Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk (10.15am)

Crafts

A spring holiday crafts session designed for children aged five to 12 will take place at Denny Library (2pm)

Wednesday, April 11

Rock climbing

A rock climbing group will depart from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9am)

Books

A weekly story session aimed at sparking children’s imaginations will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Crafts

A Super Spring Crafts event will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Film

Childhood classic Peter Rabbit will be re-screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Thursday, April 12

Expedition

Fans of canoeing and kayaking can sign up for a trip to a local loch which leaves from the Victoria Buildings Annex, Queen Street, Falkirk (9am)

Crafts

A Crafternoon session will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Books

A Storytime group for toddlers aged three and above will gather for more fun at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Tubing

Children and adults can grabe a tube and enjoying sliding down the slope at Polmonthill Snowsports Centre, Polmont (2pm and 4pm)

Books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. I’ll Keep You Safe by Peter May

3. Now We Are Dead by Stuart MacBride

4. State Secrets by Quintin Jardine

5. Night School by Lee Child

6. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly