What’s on in Falkirk - August 31

Looking for something fun to do in the local area? We’ve got local listings for events right through the week here.

Friday, August 31

Literature

A Bookbug Session will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Bookbug Session will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Storytime will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (1.30pm)

Storytime will take place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2pm)

Film

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm)

Sicilian Ghost Story will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Music

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham will be playing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 1

Books

A Chatterbooks session will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Children

Lego Club will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Comedy

Girls Night Oot will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Grease Sing-a-Long will be shown at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, September 2

Music

Movies to Musicals Glasgow Philharmonia will peform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Monday, September 3

Literature

Storytime takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

An evening reading group will meet at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Tuesday, September 4

Literature

Storytime takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm) and Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

A daytime reading group will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Crafts

Knit and Knatter groups will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.15pm) and Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (6.30pm)

Wednesday, September 5

Books

Bookbug classes will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am), Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am) and Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

A Storytime session will be held at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am) and at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

A daytime reading group will meet at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)

Thursday, September 6

Books

Bookbug classes will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

A Storytime club meets at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (2pm)

Chatterbooks session will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (3.30pm) and at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (4pm)

An evening reading group will meet at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (6.30pm)

Crafts

A Crafternoon event will be held at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Education

A Homework Club will run at both Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (4pm) and Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (5.30pm)

Film

National Theatre Live: Julie will be shown at The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Theatre

Murder Mystery: James Bond and the Futuristic Killer is taking place at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Friday, September 7

Exercise

Falkirk Active Travel Hub Pop-Up will offer advice on sustainable travel such as walking and cycling and the benefits they have for people in local communities at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10am)

Books

Bookbug sessions will be held at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am) and Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

A Storytime club will meet at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Theatre

MacFloyd perform their new show Everything Under The Sun at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 8

Books

A Chatterbooks event will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Lego

A Lego club will meet at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Monday, September 9

Books

Storytime sessions will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am) and Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Pick of the week

Books

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.A Brush with Death by Quintin Jardine

2.The Blood Road by Stuart MacBride

3.The Midnight Line by Lee Child

4.The President is Missing by James Patterson

5.Dead if You Don’t by Peter James